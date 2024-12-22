Did the U.S. Government Orchestrate Regime Change In Syria? Thomas Massie Thinks So.

Following the events that led to the Syrian government falling, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) accused the Biden government of facilitating the regime change in Syria that led to rebels storming the capital of Damascus and overthrowing dictator Bashar Assad’s regime.

Advertisement

During an interview with FOX News anchor Clayton Morris, Massie pointed fingers at the federal government and suggested the “deep state” in orchestrating a domino effect to achieve long-held geopolitical goals.

Massie, who collaborated with Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s Intelligence Community, on efforts to stop the United States from meddling in Syria, believes this worked as a signal to the deep state to “go in for the kill” because they knew Trump and his cabinet picks would not “carry on the policies of Obama and the deep state.”

Morris nodded to the conspicuous timing of the events, asserting that the overthrow of the Syrian government was done before Trump assumed office so they could place the CIA’s plan into motion in the country.

"It’s clear as day to me. Whether it was led by the United States or whether we just encouraged it, definitely the timing is not a mistake. When you find a turtle on a fence post, it didn’t get there by accident. For instance, some of the stronger powers that be, like Israel, used their military forces to bomb the dozens of jets and helicopters in Syria. Basically, what these terrorists couldn’t do, other people in the Middle East hurried up and did here in this last week to make sure that Assad didn’t have the typical resources that a government would have to respond to these threats," Massie said.

Rep. Thomas Massie believes the US government orchestrated—or at the very least facilitated—regime change in Syria. pic.twitter.com/mD2mq8LDto — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 12, 2024

This comes as the Biden Administration is taking credit for creating conditions in Syria that enabled opposition forces to overthrow the Syrian government. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said U.S. policy “has led to the situation we’re in today,” crediting the Obama Administration” that has “largely carried through to this day.” In addition, White House House Spokesperson John Kirby praised outgoing President Joe Biden’s so-called “assertive foreign policy” for the developments that happened in Syria. However, since entering office in 2021, the Biden Administration has mostly kept quiet about Syria, making some lawmakers believe the president was abandoning the long-sought-after goal of ousting Assad. Sen. James Risch (R-ID) expressed concerns that the Biden Administration had “accepted Assad’s rule as a foregone conclusion.”

Meanwhile, several reports cited Biden as quietly working to negotiate an agreement in which Assad cut ties to Iran in exchange for reducing pressure on his government. This suggested that the Biden Administration accepted that the Syrian dictator would remain in power. He also touted how his administration has implemented policies that paved the way for U.S.-designated terrorist organizations to overthrow the Syrian government and push Assad out of his country.

Advertisement

"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” Biden said. Through a “combination of support for our partners, sanctions, and diplomacy and targeted military force when necessary, we now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and for the entire region.”