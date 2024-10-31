If Trump Wins, This Is the Man Working to Cleanup DOJ
VIP
VIP
VIP
VIP
Mark Cuban Kicked a Hornet's Nest With These Remarks About Women Who Support Trump

Matt Vespa
October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Billionaire Mark Cuban must be the worst surrogate for Kamala Harris right now. The man got grilled on CNBC, where he pretty much said he was against most of Kamala’s action items, especially on capital gains taxes and eliminating the filibuster. I think Cuban is a phenomenal businessman and an intelligent guy. Still, politics is a different animal, and the soon-to-be-ex-Shark Tank host should stick to the companies he’s invested in on that show and run the Dallas Mavericks. 

Cuban’s foray into the 2024 election is what happens when some people have too much time and money on their hands, yet I don’t see how he has the free time to push out this left-wing drivel that I don’t think even he supports—Cuban just hates Trump. 

After being given this de facto role of super surrogate since Kamala is too afraid to do media interviews, the Shark Tank host had his own ‘Trump supporters are trash’ moment by essentially mansplaining that intelligent, independent women don’t support Trump. And, of course, he said this on The View:

This comes days after the liberal media called Trump supporters Nazis, Joe Biden called them garbage, and now Mark Cuban targeting women specifically who aren’t backing Kamala. 

When you can sell your message, it’s sort of a sign that it sucks, but liberals are too snobby and self-righteous to course correct.

