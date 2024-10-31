Mark Cuban Kicked a Hornet's Nest With These Remarks About Women Who Support Trump

Billionaire Mark Cuban must be the worst surrogate for Kamala Harris right now. The man got grilled on CNBC, where he pretty much said he was against most of Kamala’s action items, especially on capital gains taxes and eliminating the filibuster. I think Cuban is a phenomenal businessman and an intelligent guy. Still, politics is a different animal, and the soon-to-be-ex-Shark Tank host should stick to the companies he’s invested in on that show and run the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban’s foray into the 2024 election is what happens when some people have too much time and money on their hands, yet I don’t see how he has the free time to push out this left-wing drivel that I don’t think even he supports—Cuban just hates Trump.

After being given this de facto role of super surrogate since Kamala is too afraid to do media interviews, the Shark Tank host had his own ‘Trump supporters are trash’ moment by essentially mansplaining that intelligent, independent women don’t support Trump. And, of course, he said this on The View:

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no "strong, intelligent women" support President Trump.



They're now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again.



Will @KamalaHQ disavow? pic.twitter.com/5sPihbzJ8t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

My reaction to Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban saying women around Trump aren’t “strong or intelligent”@mcuban #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/vz1qs5gbQd — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 31, 2024

.@mcuban I’ve been a CEO and professional sports team owner JUST like you.



I’m one of the millions of strong, conservative women who back Trump.



You might think we’re stupid, or that we’re garbage. We think it’s time to replace you and Kamala with leaders who don’t hate us. https://t.co/mq2cPDuYW7 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 31, 2024

.@kayleighmcenany SLAMS Kamala Surrogate Mark Cuban for disparaging the women around President Trump:



This is SO PROFOUNDLY OFFENSIVE. I worked for Donald Trump. I consider myself a strong woman. I consider those around me strong women... what about the women who vote for… pic.twitter.com/0DXw5HPzwq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Mark Cuban Insults half American women voters ⬇️



Will Kamala denounce his remarks? 5 days from the Election, this is a horrible strategy.



I worked for #Trump all 4 years in WH & saw him hire MANY STRONG INTELLIGENT WOMEN, including Latinas like me.



Comment below if you are… pic.twitter.com/Hx9SNoxjhq — Jenny Korn (@JennySKorn) October 31, 2024

You’re a sexist disgrace @mcuban smearing tens of millions of strong, intelligent women across America. And @KamalaHarris stays SILENT.



Here is my message to you as the highest-ranking woman in Congress.



Save America! VOTE TRUMP! @realdonaldtrump @teamtrump https://t.co/wGzGSnGJr6 pic.twitter.com/m9lew9icAr — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 31, 2024

Just when you think the Kamala camp can’t possibly alienate and divide people any more than they already have…now they attack women who support Trump. Nice job, Mark. https://t.co/EAIBRDjsFu — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 31, 2024

A message from women to Mark Cuban: shame on you. #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/f4vinBLea4 — Brooke Rollins (@BrookeLRollins) October 31, 2024

This comes days after the liberal media called Trump supporters Nazis, Joe Biden called them garbage, and now Mark Cuban targeting women specifically who aren’t backing Kamala.

3 days after Tim Walz called half of America NAZIS…



2 days after Joe Biden called half of America GARBAGE...



TODAY, top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban called Republican women WEAK & UNINTELLIGENT.



They want to divide America.

We want to unite America.



In 5 days, we will Make… pic.twitter.com/UgC5nb1oFr — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 31, 2024

Hey @mcuban, you sold the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her family. Miriam is a huge Trump supporter, one of his biggest donors. She is smart and intelligent and frequently with Trump. Is she weak and dumb? pic.twitter.com/GR1MvdDnfi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2024

When you can sell your message, it’s sort of a sign that it sucks, but liberals are too snobby and self-righteous to course correct.