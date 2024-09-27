Did Anyone Actually Watch Harris' Interview With MSNBC?

As we've been covering, Vice President Kamala gave another friendly interview this week, this time with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday night at 7pm ET. The interview was widely panned, with even The New York Times taking issue with how Harris did. It turns out that not many people even watched it, especially compared to other programming.

According to early data from the Nielsen Media Research, the special edition of "All in With Chris Hayes," which is when the interview took place, earned 1,738,000 viewers. There were 207,000 viewers among the coveted A25-54 demographic.

Fox News sent out a press release on Thursday afternoon, highlighting the contrast with their own programming. "The Ingraham Angle," which aired during the 7-8pm ET hour, took in 2.2 million viewers, including 222,000 with the coveted demo.

The release also highlighted how "From 7-11 PM/ET, FNC was the highest-rated network in all of cable news with 2.7 million viewers and 341,000 in A25-54. CNN averaged 735,000 viewers and 150,000 in demo while MSNBC delivered 1,468,000 viewers and 168,000 in A25-54."

Such shows included "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity," and "Gutfeld!"

The interview with Ruhle came less than a week after Harris' interview with Oprah, with questions from the audience, as well as celebrities tuning in to endorse the Democratic nominee, though that too was considered a trainwreck.

Both Oprah and Ruhle are considered particularly friendly to Harris. Oprah had a primetime slot at the DNC last month. Ruhle also just recently declared during last Friday's appearance on "Real Time With Bill Maher" that "Kamala Harris is not running for perfect, she is running against Trump," claiming it doesn't matter if Harris answers questions about her policy positions. Such remarks resurfaced when the announcement about the Ruhle-Harris interview was made.

Ruhle: Kamala doesn't need to answer tough questions.



Kamala: Hey, would you like to interview me? https://t.co/RxA1QwJsMa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 25, 2024

Yep, this will certainly be another hard-hitting interview for Harris. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/3OAuPajK52 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 25, 2024

Bret Stephens asks Stephanie Ruhle why Kamala Harris has not done interviews and stated clearly what her policy positions are. Ruhle responds that 'We don't live in Nirvana':

Bret Stephens: "I'm an undecided voter. I'm not sure I want to vote for Kamala. My fear is that she… pic.twitter.com/y80j8kDIWh — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 21, 2024

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has also chimed in about Harris' interview with Ruhle by posting and reposting some pretty harsh takes on how the vice president performed.

The interview, including how poorly Harris performed, is still a trending topic over X.

MSNBC will regret interviewing her.



They murdered her with softballs. https://t.co/dqLrxaXtr5 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 26, 2024