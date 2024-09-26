CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala
Tipsheet

Kamala's MSNBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 26, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for an interview, and it was everything you’d expect it to be, which is a total trainwreck. Not that it needs to be said, but I get why Democratic strategists don’t want this woman doing a lot of interviews: she’s a terrible candidate who benefitted from arguably a party boss-megadonor coup that ousted Joe Biden in July. That being said, what’s done is done. She’s the candidate and must articulate her domestic and foreign policy agenda. If it’s a copy-and-paste job that got exposed a few weeks ago—the Harris website copied from Biden’s now-defunct operation—that’s also an issue, shredding the narrative that she’s somehow an outsider.

The woman is the vice president—the ‘I’m not Joe, or I’m different’ card would never play well. MSNBC is an oasis of progressive bubble antics and safety. Democrats get the softest of softballs here, but Harris struggled mightily. On reducing housing costs, I’ve never heard the word holistically used so many times in a 20-second period. 

‘We need to look holistically at the problem...in a holistic manner.’

It only gets worse from there. The immigration answer was a joke:

Her biggest gut decision was to select Tim Walz as her running mate. So, another example of her poor judgment skills:

She resurrected the ‘I worked at McDonald’s’ story that vanished from the campaign since it might not be true. 

Harris remains incapable of sounding cogent on her plan to tackle the spike in prices and the cost of living, probably because she caused it.

After all that, even Ruhle admitted that Harris didn’t answer the questions, but that's okay because the issues aren't clear, or something. This is absolutely pathetic. 

 This is MSNBC, Kamala. And you botched it.


Your moment of zen:

