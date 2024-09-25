UN Secretary General Gets a Harsh Reminder About Why Lebanon Is Getting Bombed
Kamala Harris to Sit for Interview With MSNBC

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 25, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Vice President Kamala Harris will sit for an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday. This comes as Harris has faced backlash for dodging the press. 

MSNBC announced on X that Harris would be interviewed. It will air at 7 p.m.

This will be only the second major interview with a news network Harris has done since she became the Democratic nominee. Previously, she sat for an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash with her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Last week, she appeared in a brief interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he felt like Harris should be doing more interviews leading up to the election, which Townhall covered.

Newsom made the remarks on CBS Mornings.

“I think the momentum is with us…there’s a fresh air related to her. He’s [Trump] about the past. She’s about the future…this is the easiest election in my lifetime,” the governor claimed.

When asked about Harris’ flip-flops on many issues, Newsom retorted that she’s “modestly shifted positions.”

"Should she be out there more letting people know…People think she’s running from the media, she doesn’t want to sit down…Should she be doing more interaction with the media?” Gayle King asked.

“That’s up to the campaign, I’m not here to advise in that respect,” Newsom said. 

“I think absolutely that she should do that, but that’s up to her,” he added.

