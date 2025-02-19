Chuck Schumer Makes Quite the Admission About Wasteful Spending

Democrats in Congress, led in large part by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), have been throwing all kinds of bizarre tantrums over President Donald Trump and Elon Musk looking to get to the bottom of government waste and fraud. It's no wonder that poll after poll, including today's latest Quinnipiac University poll, shows Democrats are facing record lows in their favorable/approval ratings. On Wednesday, Senate Democrats spoke to the press, where the minority leader was fittingly confronted about what Musk is finding, and what Democrats are crying about.

A reporter asked about "wasteful spending in the government that needs to be cut," specifically if senators "agree with DOGE in that sense," which resulted in quite the curious response from Schumer. "Of course there's some wasteful spending," Schumer promptly insisted, tellingly adding the word "some." As he continued, though, "but you don't use a meat axe and cut everything! We need to look at each program, and go through Congress and see what's wasteful, and move to eliminate it, and what's very not wasteful, but very much needed!"

Pardon us for not having much confidence in Schumer's assurances.

SEN. SCHUMER: "Of course, there's some wasteful spending, but you don't use a meat axe & cut everything!" pic.twitter.com/OcN1insYsA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025

Schumer then spent the rest of his time lamenting supposed attacks against community health centers and Medicaid, claiming "they tried to eliminate them," as he again spoke out against this "meat axe and cutting everything" tactic.

Plenty of users chimed in to react to the Breaking911 clip over X, to the tune of close to 2,000 replies in the few hours it's been up. There's been noteworthy quoted reposts as well.

Why wasn't he doing this for the last 30+ years — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 19, 2025

This is the Democrat 2026 Midterm platform. pic.twitter.com/Tu5Rx2rXQZ — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) February 19, 2025

⏹️It's not happening.

⏹️It is happening and it's good that it is.

➡️You were right that it's bad that it's happening, but I don't like how you're fixing it. https://t.co/mAb8PEbEtO — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 19, 2025

Actually, you do cut everything that is suspect.



Then you put back anything you really couldn’t live without.



If @SenSchumer had ever worked in the private sector he might understand this. https://t.co/HsNbaDBQwM — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 19, 2025

The top Democrat made a fool of himself earlier in the day, just as he did the day before, by ranting and raving over X about billionaires. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) went for the same talking point during that press conference, and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) did so from the Senate floor, as the Senate Democrats X account also highlighted.

Schumer has spoken out against billionaires before, in reference to Musk, though it's worth reminding he himself was among the many Democrats photographed with another billionaire, Alex Soros.

Republicans can do it in one bill, they can do it in two bills, they can do it in fifty bills, it doesn’t matter.



The end game is the same: tax cuts for billionaires paid for on the backs of working- and middle-class Americans.



Democrats are fighting for YOU. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 19, 2025

Everything Donald Trump has done so far is meant to dismantle the rule of law so that billionaires can run the show in Donald Trump’s America.



This week, Senate Democrats will expose Senate Republicans’ reconciliation budget bill for what it is:



A front to clear the way to cut… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 19, 2025

Schumer's claim from Wednesday that "Democrats are fighting for YOU" is particularly cringeworthy. The latest Quinnipiac poll found that congressional Democrats have the lowest approval rating they've had since the poll has asked this question starting in March 2009. They're at just a 22 percent approval, while 68 percent disapprove, with a strong plurality of fellow Democrats at 49 percent, also disapproving.

The Democratic leader is no strange to cringe, though. Earlier this month, he tried to lead chants against Musk. Just days after that, he was also savaged over social media for directing whistleblowers to use a Senate Democrats website to share concerns.