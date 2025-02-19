Here's When the Senate Will Finally Vote to Confirm Kash Patel

Senate Democrats managed to delay the committee vote for Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, and even bragged about such a move. A delay is all they'll be able to do, though. Late on Thursday morning, the Senate will vote on cloture to proceed to the nomination, and will get to vote on Patel's nomination that same afternoon. As Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) pointed out, there's no required 30 hours of debate for director-level positions. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) also shared that "Kash has the votes to be the next Director of the FBI."

🚨HERES THE KASH PLAN:



At 11:00am, on Thursday, Feb 20th, the Senate will vote on the motion to invoke cloture on Kash Patel for @FBI.



(Then, shortened debate for Director-level. Doesn’t require 30 hrs)



At 1:45pm ET, we will proceed to a FINAL vote to CONFIRM @Kash_Patel 🇺🇸 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 19, 2025

Update from the Senate:



Today, we vote to confirm @KLoeffler for @SBAgov



Tomorrow we will vote to confirm @Kash_Patel.



Kash has the votes to be the next Director of the FBI. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 19, 2025

The confirmed date and time has been a trending topic over X for Wednesday night, with Mullin and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sounding particularly pumped to see another one of Trump's nominees get confirmed.

That Patel will likely be confirmed in a matter of hours certainly has Democrats fuming, which makes it even sweeter.

The liberal temper tantrums and delay tactics have all but worn out. Tomorrow, @SenateGOP will confirm @Kash_Patel as your FBI Director. Our 19th confirmation, and one of the most important yet. I'll keep you posted. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 19, 2025

Very soon, Democrats will be calling @Kash_Patel Director Patel. There's nothing they can do to stop @SenateGOP. KASH ONLY. 🇺🇸 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 19, 2025

On a scale of one to ten, how upset will you be if @Kash_Patel isn't confirmed when the Senate finally votes on his nomination tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/gy1M71MZIS — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 20, 2025

Democrats have indeed come off as unhinged in response to Patel's likely confirmation. Perhaps none are as outraged as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), though. Earlier on Wednesday, Murphy appeared on the Senate floor where he ranted and raved about Patel.

As many users highlighted over X, he not only issued a fierce warning against his Republican colleagues who would dare vote for Patel, that they would "regret" such a vote, and "to [their] grave," but he also took issue with Patel's hoodies, using a posterboard on the Senate floor to demonstrate.

This is how afraid Democrats are of Kash Patel.



I think Chris Murphy just threatened any Republican voting to confirm:



"If you vote for Kash Patel, more than any other confirmation vote you make, you will come to regret this one to your grave." pic.twitter.com/J5b3mc3dre — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 19, 2025

Kash Patel should never be allowed inside the FBI. He is perhaps the most dangerous of all the Trump nominees. He shamelessly wants to turn the agency into Trump's loyalty police.



I'm going to Senate floor at 4pm to raise the alarm for my Republican colleagues. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 19, 2025

Senator Chris Murphy (D) is now crying about Kash Patel’s sweaters pic.twitter.com/CLY4qzbgWz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2025

Even with Democrats' delay tactics, Trump's second term has seen a high amount of confirmations thus far, as the Rapid Response 47 X account pointed out.

With the 18 confirmations thus far, that's higher than Trump's first term (14) or President Joe Biden's term (just 7), and is faster than any administration since 2001.