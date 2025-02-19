DOGE vs. Ukraine Funding Is Coming
Tipsheet

Here's When the Senate Will Finally Vote to Confirm Kash Patel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 19, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Senate Democrats managed to delay the committee vote for Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, and even bragged about such a move.  A delay is all they'll be able to do, though. Late on Thursday morning, the Senate will vote on cloture to proceed to the nomination, and will get to vote on Patel's nomination that same afternoon. As Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) pointed out, there's no required 30 hours of debate for director-level positions. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) also shared that "Kash has the votes to be the next Director of the FBI."

The confirmed date and time has been a trending topic over X for Wednesday night, with Mullin and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sounding particularly pumped to see another one of Trump's nominees get confirmed. 

That Patel will likely be confirmed in a matter of hours certainly has Democrats fuming, which makes it even sweeter. 

Democrats have indeed come off as unhinged in response to Patel's likely confirmation. Perhaps none are as outraged as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), though. Earlier on Wednesday, Murphy appeared on the Senate floor where he ranted and raved about Patel. 

As many users highlighted over X, he not only issued a fierce warning against his Republican colleagues who would dare vote for Patel, that they would "regret" such a vote, and "to [their] grave," but he also took issue with Patel's hoodies, using a posterboard on the Senate floor to demonstrate.

Even with Democrats' delay tactics, Trump's second term has seen a high amount of confirmations thus far, as the Rapid Response 47 X account pointed out. 

With the 18 confirmations thus far, that's higher than Trump's first term (14) or President Joe Biden's term (just 7), and is faster than any administration since 2001.

