CNN's Harry Enten Reveals Something That Has to Horrify Dems

The Democrats had their moment with Barack Obama, and Republicans are having it with Donald J. Trump. It must horrify Democrats. They’re looking at it on a surface level—we know Trump derangement syndrome exists. Politically, Trump could be the GOP’s Obama moment in that the 2024 election did end up being one that realigned the country.

It blew apart the last vestiges of the Obama coalition that’s become either right-leaning or full-blown MAGA. Voters under 30 swung to the GOP by 20 points between 2020-2024. Union voters are now flowing into the Trump camp at healthy rates; 60 percent of the Teamsters rank-and-file voted for Trump in 2024. The numbers do not lie, with CNN’s Harry Enten noting that the electorate has changed under Trump, which now has a plus-two Republican advantage. It was plus-five Democratic in 2017 and then plus-six in 2021.

“They’ve remade the electorate,” added Enten. “He’s [Trump] copying Frank Sinatra ‘doing it my way.’”

Republicans couldn’t beat Obama. Democrats cannot beat Trump, and 2020, which was riddled with funny business, only made MAGA’s return stronger. Biden thought the MAGA moment had died with his supposed win in November 2020. It only brought it back stronger than ever, with a popular mandate. Democrats have no message to counter Trump 2.0. They don’t control anything; even a lie-and-wait strategy will likely be complicated because they stand for nothing. They don’t like Trump, which is puerile.

What they still do harp on is race stuff, transgender insanity, and other niche weirdo issues that have now turned off normal voters, the vast majority of whom aren’t down with the authoritarian and illiberal ethos that oozes from these overwhelmingly white, wealthy, over-educated, and all-around degenerate progressives that have taken over the Democratic Party.

It's Trump’s agenda to lose at this point.