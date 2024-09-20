Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event

What the hell was she even saying? It’s become an evergreen observation concerning anything Kamala Harris-related. The vice president did a livestream event with Oprah Winfrey, which should have been a Beaucoup Bucks event. Barely 10,000 people tuned into the event. Yet, if you read The New York Times, you’d think this was a campaign spot that showcased Harris’ elite skills. The headline says it all: Harris Hits Core Campaign Themes in Emotional Forum With Oprah Winfrey.

Kamala is holding a “major” rally with Oprah and not even 10k people are watching lmao



She’s cooked pic.twitter.com/pqFLspOmHs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 20, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris harnessed the star power of one of her most powerful surrogates — and one of America’s foremost interviewers — to lay out a powerful pitch for her campaign on Thursday, as she passionately confronted pressing issues during a livestream forum with Oprah Winfrey. The event, “Unite for America,” was hosted by Ms. Winfrey and drew hundreds of thousands of viewers, bolstering a strategy that Ms. Harris’s campaign sees as crucial to reaching voters in battleground states and beyond in November. The event brought together members of over 100 online groups that have coalesced around Ms. Harris since she became the Democratic nominee, including White Dudes for Harris, Cat Ladies for Kamala and Latinas for Harris. Also joining virtually were celebrities that included Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Meryl Streep. But the most remarkable moments in the roughly 90-minute forum came when Ms. Winfrey did what she does best: orchestrating an interview that connects with everyday Americans whose experiences illustrate the strife of a country craving empathy. The discussions were heavy at times, with members of the audience — in person and at home — in tears.

The piece is pure propaganda, not that you didn’t already know. Given what we’ve seen from this woman off-script, it's hilarious that anyone would believe that she aced this test. It was a word salad buffet, a total disaster where not even the Winfrey Effect could save her.

When asked how she would lower the cost of living? Here was Harris’ response:

KAMALA: "In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American Dream is, for this generation & so many recently, far more elusive than it's been, and we need to deal with that."



Huh? pic.twitter.com/bIH2JA8ikN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American Dream is, for this generation & so many recently, far more elusive than it's been, and we need to deal with that."

Here’s her answer on the border:

Kamala is incapable of answering a question and after 3 minutes of nonsense Oprah had to save her. pic.twitter.com/ZnbWeUDtZD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

Kamala Harris attempts to explain the American ethos — fails miserably.



Total, unmitigated disaster.pic.twitter.com/043P912q2P — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 20, 2024

OH MY GOD even Oprah can’t stop this train wreck. pic.twitter.com/s0hrJ2IToo — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

As some noted, watch her body language and eye contact—it’s painfully explicit that she can’t do this. Even worse, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Yet, the Times claims that she's 'Obama reloaded' in some sense; not even close, guys, but nice try.

What a disaster.