This Article Only Makes These Whiny Federal Workers Look Worse

The Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk will continue to be attacked by the media, but it will do no good. Americans support their work in uprooting government waste and potential fraud. They want the DC workforce slashed. Yes, Democrats, this is what we voted for; you just weren’t paying attention.

The latest Axios article tries to drum up sympathy for these people facing layoffs, but it won’t move the needle. It will only elicit feelings of schadenfreude or anger: millions of people have endured job loss and anxiety associated with it. Government employment was never meant to be permanent or protected (via Axios):

DOGE-led mass firings of federal employees are tearing at the promise of job security that's come with government work for more than a century. Why it matters: Millions of federal workers are now feeling the same kind of job anxiety more familiar to those in corporate America, including the tech sector, where Elon Musk's firing playbook is far more common. What they're saying: "This is not the same government it was a month ago," a longtime federal employee told Axios, requesting anonymity because they've accepted the administration's "deferred resignation" offer and don't want to jeopardize it. "The mentality that federal workers have — that their jobs are protected — none of that exists anymore," they said. Corporate America? The tech industry? Did we forget about rural families and working Americans who have endured these hardships since forever. When the Keystone Pipelines was shut down by Slow Joe Biden, over 10,000 people lost their jobs—where was their CBS News interview?

These folks are also the core of the customer base of the liberal media, so there is still going to be much hyperbole over the spending cuts and the continued federal layoffs, like how losing these workers will cause the collapse of the country. Nope. That is not even remotely true.