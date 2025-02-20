Watch Delta CEO Blow Up a CBS Host's Anti-Trump Talking Point

Liberal media figures and the Democrats are so desperate to attack President Donald Trump, who has been running roughshod on the Left since day one of his second presidency, that they’re blaming the recent plane crash in Toronto on him. The Delta flight crashed on the runway, ending with the fuselage upside down. Miraculously, no one was killed, though there were almost two dozen injuries.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the crew was experienced in doing routine damage control, as there were reports that this crew wasn’t as experienced as others. It fed into the narrative that DEI hiring practices placed people’s lives at risk, yet that’s not what’s shocking. Bastian was quick to slap down CBS’ Gayle King’s attempt to push an anti-Trump narrative about the crash, citing the spending cuts and the layoffs at the FAA.

Bastian obliterated that point, saying the cuts didn’t impact Delta’s operations:

The cuts do not affect us, Gail. I've been in close communication with the Secretary of Transportation. I understand that the, the cuts at this time are something that are raising questions, but the reality is there's over 50,000 people that work at the FAA. And the cuts, I understand, were 300 people, and they were in non-critical safety functions.

Gail got put in a body bag, though it’s true. This notion that the spending cuts and layoffs cause these aviation incidents is fake news. If anything, if we’re going to blame people for the DC crash, which left 67 people dead, it’s the Biden administration who knew about the issues around Reagan Airport but did nothing. And what about the FAA’s push to hire the mentally ill and brain-damaged people? And yes, some were hired to be air traffic controllers.

Dear media, people voted for Trump to do exactly what he’s doing. It’s why no one cares about your silly narratives; everyone knows they’re bogus.