Tipsheet

As Harris Pledged to Support Abortion Rights, Did You See What the DNC's Cameraman Showed?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 23, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to protect abortion rights at the federal level during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, the DNC’s official feed made it clear what’s at stake.

Well, I will tell you, over the past two years, I’ve traveled across our country, and women have told me their stories. Husbands and fathers have shared theirs. Stories of women miscarrying in a parking lot, developing sepsis, losing the ability to ever again have children, all because doctors are afraid they may go to jail for caring for their patients. Couples just trying to grow their family, cut off in the middle of I.V.F. treatments.

Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially being forced to carry a pregnancy to term. This is what’s happening in our country because of Donald Trump. And understand, he is not done. As a part of his agenda, he and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban, with or without Congress.

And get this. Get this. He plans to create a national anti-abortion coordinator, and force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions. Simply put, they are out of their minds. And one must ask — one must ask, why exactly is it that they don’t trust women? Well, we trust women. We trust women.

And when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom, as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law. (Transcript via NYT)

The camera then panned to the audience, where for several seconds viewers watched a man hold a sleeping infant in his arms. 

X users suspected there are some “Democrat haters working the cameras at the DNC” since the shot came one day after a presumably childless cat lady was shown as Oprah took a swipe at J.D. Vance for the remark.

