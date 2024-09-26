'A Mess': CNN's Scott Jennings Sums Up the Terrible Day That Kamala Harris Just Had

On Wednesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris gave another trainwreck interview, despite how she was once again speaking to such a friendly source, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. Matt highlighted some top moments earlier. Between this interview that Harris gave, and President Joe Biden's appearance on "The View," where Harris was referenced, CNN's Scott Jennings referred to Wednesday as "a mess" for the Democratic nominee.

"I think today was a mess for Harris," Jennings said to sum up the day. "I mean, Joe Biden went on 'The View' today and said he delegated all sorts of authority to her on domestic policy. We know that the Biden administration's not popular on domestic and economic policy. She gave a speech today saying we gotta move past the policies that people think have failed. Well, people think the last four years are a failure." he continued, speaking about Harris. And those events that Jennings referenced all happened even before the interview that took place during the 7pm hour came up.

Sarah covered Biden's appearance on "The View," including how he pretty much threw Harris under the bus with such a line about delegating. Such a point about Biden delegating powers to Harris turned out to be a particularly memorable and trending moment from that appearance.

It all goes to show you how deeply hypocritical Harris' points are that she asks to receive a promotion by being elected president. It's then that we're supposed to believe she'll supposedly fix what Americans are presently suffering from, despite how she's the sitting vice president.

In that speech today that Jennings was referring to, Harris herself had a slip of the tongue to acknowledge that "we just need to move past the failed policies that we have proven don't work." Such a line is now the pinned post for various X accounts for the Trump campaign, including former and potentially future President Donald Trump himself. Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), also recently acknowledged that "we can’t afford four more years of this."

Further, the Biden-Harris administration is a deeply unpopular one. Biden is at just a 41.6 percent approval rating, per RealClearPolling, while 55.4 percent disapprove of the job he's doing.

This doesn't include CNN's own poll from earlier this week, which shows that 37 percent consider Biden's presidency to be a "success," while 63 percent say it's been a "failure." The poll's write-up even noted that being tied to Biden is likely hurting Harris, as she only leads Trump by 48-47 percent among likely voters, and they are tied at 47 percent among registered voters.

That brings us to Jennings' discussion of the Wednesday night interview, which had aired not long before. "From what I can tell of this interview tonight, which was really a home game, I mean, going on with this particular interviewer was like effectively interviewing with her campaign's press secretary, she had nothing, nothing new to say on the economy beyond this ridiculous pablum," he continued, which has indeed been a serious issue for the Harris-Walz campaign.

It's worth reminding that even Mika Brzezinski, the particularly anti-Trump co-host of "Morning Joe," pointed out on Wednesday morning that "polling is showing this is an issue where work needs to be done by the Harris-Walz campaign," when it comes to the economy. She's even lamented that campaign supporters offer "goals" rather than "a vision."

"You want to talk about aspirations and dreams, they're crushed in this country because of inflation, and these kinds of interviews and the day that she had today are not gonna solve it," Jennings passionately concluded when it comes to the kind of Wednesday Harris had.