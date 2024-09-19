Man Arrested for Threatening to Assassinate Supreme Court Justices
As Israel's Critics Freak Out Over Terrorists Taken Out, Jennings Makes Key Point on Biden-Harris Admin

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 19, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Over the course of two days, Hezbollah terrorists have been blown up when it comes to pagers and walkie-talkies exploding, with Hezbollah blaming Israel. Earlier on Thursday, Israel also reportedly struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. For all of the complaining from the usual suspects, including members of the anti-Israel Squad and the White House press corps, the attacks got the job done in taking out or at least seriously injuring terrorists. But what about the Biden-Harris administration? CNN's Scott Jennings offered some quick but nevertheless telling thoughts about that on Tuesday night.

"I just want to start by applauding and congratulating Israel for exploding all the pagers today that were being worn by these Hezbollah terrorists," Jennings offered on "CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip" as some of his parting thoughts. "I was reading some information about this and one thing that stuck out to me is that Israel did not tell its ally, the United States, what it was doing before it did that."

That, Jennings said, "made me wonder: what is it about the Biden administration that would say to Israel, 'hm maybe we ought not tell these people?'" He then offered that "my hot take is, good job Israel and what is going on that they don't think the United States is trustworthy to be honest? Something as cool as that."

The United States under the Biden-Harris administration has indeed made some pretty shameful moves towards Israel, such as threats to halt weapons to our ally in the Middle East over taking actions in Rafah. 

The Associated Press not only mentioned the explosions as "surprise escalations," but covered how Secretary of State Antony Blinken" expressed frustration Wednesday" and lamented how they could derail hopes for a ceasefire deal.

Perhaps the greatest outrage over the attacks, however, came from the White House Press Corps on Wednesday as they peppered National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby with questions. This is despite how he repeatedly stressed he had "nothing more to share" other than what brief points he could make on the explosions.

Kirby made clear that the United States was not at all involved. "What I can tell you is we were not involved in yesterday’s incidents or today’s in any way," he said during Wednesday's briefing about the Tuesday and Wednesday explosions.

Tags: ISRAEL

