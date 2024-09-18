The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying

Israel launched a surgical and very precise counterterrorism operation Tuesday by detonating pagers belonging to thousands of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Syria. On Wednesday, hundreds of radios belonging to the terrorists also blew up.

Advertisement

A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists

https://t.co/1Ri4Y1cIJM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2024

While anti-terrorism officials and students of espionage are cheering the move, the usual suspects are whining.

First, Rashida Tlaib.

Here's How Rashida Tlaib Responded to Hezbollah Terrorists Being Blown Up by Pagers

https://t.co/wof0Mtmnvz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2024

Next, fellow squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.



This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2024

And of course, the head of the United Nations:

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September," the UN released in a statement. "The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation. The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability."

BREAKING 🚨



UN CHIEF: “Civilian objects should not be weaponized” pic.twitter.com/lIjOn7Kvjj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 18, 2024