Tipsheet

The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Israel launched a surgical and very precise counterterrorism operation Tuesday by detonating pagers belonging to thousands of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Syria. On Wednesday, hundreds of radios belonging to the terrorists also blew up. 

While anti-terrorism officials and students of espionage are cheering the move, the usual suspects are whining. 

First, Rashida Tlaib. 

Next, fellow squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 

And of course, the head of the United Nations: 

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September," the UN released in a statement. "The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation. The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability." 

