Here's How Rashida Tlaib Responded to Hezbollah Terrorists Being Blown Up by Pagers

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 17, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Katie covered earlier on Tuesday, thousands of Hezbollah terrorists were seriously injured when their pagers exploded. The reactions have come pouring in over social media, as Sam J at our sister site of Twitchy covered. One person who isn't too thrilled, though, is Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the anti-Israel Squad. Tlaib herself has been particularly relentless in propagating anti-Israel falsehoods in the past and has even been censured by Congress as a result. 

In a quoted repost from Al-Jazeera English's Ali Harb, Tlaib referred to the explosion as "Disgusting." Harb was taking issue with a joke from Ron Kampeas, the Washington Bureau Chief of Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA). 

Kampeas is hardly the only one to make light of severely injured terrorists, though, as the various trending topics over X about the explosion demonstrate. Harb still took issue with how "the crass memefication of Israeli terrorism is socially accepted in the US."

Harb lamented how "Civilians across Lebanon were literally terrorized," but mentions of both Hezbollah and the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon being among those reportedly injured were missing from her post.

Such a move comes after Hezbollah rockets targeted the Israeli Druze Arab village of Majdal Shams at the end of July, resulting in children being killed as they played soccer. 

Hezbollah is blaming Israel for the pager explosion, and has vowed to punish Israel. The New York Post reported on Tuesday afternoon that "Hezbollah pager explosions caused by high explosive PETN planted by Israel’s Mossad: report."

Tlaib's post has been hit with hundreds of replies and quoted reposts reminding her that the attacks on Israeli civilians is "Disgusting."

Many have also joined in with targeting Tlaib with memes and jokes of their own. 

It's worth reminding that Al Jazeera is a Qatari-owned outlet, with Tlaib and other members of the Squad often using the outlet's posts to spread their anti-Israel sentiments.

Al-Jazeera was banned from Israel in May. During a daring rescue mission in June, when Israeli hostages held by Hamas as part of the October 7 attack were rescued, it was revealed that they were being held at the family home of an Al-Jazeera reporter. The Biden-Harris administration has defended Al-Jazeera in the past, however, and criticized the Israeli government for censoring the "terrorist-infested" outlet, as Katie has aptly put it. 

