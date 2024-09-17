Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Have Been Blown Up

Thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, ranging from low level soldiers to leadership, have been severely injured after their pagers blew up Tuesday. Messages were received on the devices and seven seconds later, they exploded.

Advertisement

Insane Footage from today, showing the Detonation of several Encrypted Pagers used by Hezbollah at a Supermarket in Beirut, resulting in multiple Injuries. pic.twitter.com/UqSX9EorPd — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 17, 2024

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was reportedly injured, raising questions about why the ambassador would be carrying a Hezbollah pager.

WSJ: The affected pagers were from a new shipment that Hezbollah received in recent days. A senior Hezbollah terrorist speculated that malware may have caused the devices to heat up and explode. There are close to 1,500 wounded or dead terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EXfPsQ7kO6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah thought it was smart, and switched from smartphones to communicating with old pagers and flip-phones. That didn’t work out so well, as Israel figured out how to cause the batteries to explode remotely, like a mini-Stuxnet. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/udEwRxOtEr — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 17, 2024

Hospitals are flooded and footage shows the damage, one of the worst blows to the terrorist organization in decades. You can view graphic footage here.

Hezbollah is blaming Israel for the attacks. Israel has remained quiet, but conducted a similar attack in the 1990s.

Today’s operation against #Hezbollah pagers recalls previous operations by #Israel. Recall in 1996 #Hamas chief bomb maker Yahya Ayyash “The Engineer” was killed while using a booby-trapped cell phone. Fast forward to 2024, this of course is on a much grander scale with different… pic.twitter.com/bRIZH0LC1x — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 17, 2024

The attacks come nearly two months after a bomb was detonated in the guest house of former Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran. Earlier in the day Israel's intelligence service, Shin Bet, revealed Hezbollah attempted to kill a top former Israeli defense official in Tel Aviv.