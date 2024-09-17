Gee, Hillary, Why Don't You Just Come Out and Say Trump Should Die?
Tipsheet

Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Have Been Blown Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 17, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, ranging from low level soldiers to leadership, have been severely injured after their pagers blew up Tuesday. Messages were received on the devices and seven seconds later, they exploded. 

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was reportedly injured, raising questions about why the ambassador would be carrying a Hezbollah pager. 

Hospitals are flooded and footage shows the damage, one of the worst blows to the terrorist organization in decades. You can view graphic footage here.

Hezbollah is blaming Israel for the attacks. Israel has remained quiet, but conducted a similar attack in the 1990s.

The attacks come nearly two months after a bomb was detonated in the guest house of former Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran. Earlier in the day Israel's intelligence service, Shin Bet, revealed Hezbollah attempted to kill a top former Israeli defense official in Tel Aviv.

