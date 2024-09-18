Nurse Who Warned US Authorities About Trump Assassin Details His Total Lunacy With...
A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File

After nearly four thousand pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists exploded in Lebanon Tuesday, a second round of explosions emanating from radios are happening inside the country Wednesday. 

Israel is being praised for the intelligence feat and for going after Hezbollah, the Iranian backed terrorist group that has destroyed the country.

