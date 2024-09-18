A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists

After nearly four thousand pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists exploded in Lebanon Tuesday, a second round of explosions emanating from radios are happening inside the country Wednesday.
PHOTO: These are the two-way radios belonging to Hezbollah terrorists that Israel just remotely detonated. Scores of terrorists are injured. No official count. pic.twitter.com/K4c4Q5LJby— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024
🚨 Breaking: Thousands of Hezbollah radio devices ("Walkie-Talkie") have exploded during the past hour, in what appears to be the second wave of the attack..— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 18, 2024
Below is a footage from today, exploding during the funeral of another Hezbollah terrorist who was killed yesterday 👇 pic.twitter.com/o3ljPtgSZo
⚠️BREAKING: Dozens more pager explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, right now.— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 18, 2024
I guess we’re not done.
pic.twitter.com/8Y2tC2aXKx
Israel is being praised for the intelligence feat and for going after Hezbollah, the Iranian backed terrorist group that has destroyed the country.
Once again, Israel's remarkable fireworks light up Lebanon, as Hezbollah members gather to bury their '#pagers 1' victims—only for '#Pager 2' to begin, burying the burriers. Today, new communication systems, vehicles, and locations tied to Hezbollah—the same group responsible for…— Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) September 18, 2024
Recommended
Breaking: Arab citizens and singers have started creating songs and music videos with the hashtag “pager,” celebrating Israel's successful targeting of Hezbollah terrorists.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 17, 2024
The only people who support these monsters are college students in the West.
pic.twitter.com/sgCw6BpuuN
What Hezbollah did, and is doing, to the Christian ethnicities of Lebanon is "nuts". We have suffered from pogroms for years now, as well as assassinations, the recent being Pascal Suleiman, a good father, a good husband, and an absolute patriot of a man.#LestWeForget https://t.co/Ha4XPeIiqh— Joseph Sopholaus (@Josephsopholaos) September 17, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member