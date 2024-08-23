How a Fox News Host Checkmated an Ex-Obama Speechwriter on Kamala Harris
This Line of Harris' Speech Got More Attention Than She Likely Intended...and for the Wrong Reasons

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 23, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Thursday night, Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage at the DNC in Chicago to formally accept the Democratic nomination. Guy and I put out some deep-dive analysis of the speech, but there's one quick moment that has really garnered plenty of attention, and likely not in the way that Harris intended for it to.

Early on in the speech, Harris was listing what she sees as her accomplishments in her various roles. This includes how she "fought against elder abuse," a line which many people reacted to over social media by bringing up her treatment of President Joe Biden. 

Both Grateful Calvin at our sister site of Twitchy and the Trump War Room X account called out the line for the irony involved. 


It's worth reminding that the results from a poll from YouGov/Times of London just after Biden ended up dropping out of the race are particularly damning to Harris. A whopping 92 percent percent believe Harris was at least a little bit involved, with 68 percent saying she was involved "a great deal," 17 percent saying "somewhat," and 7 percent saying "a little." Majorities of every demographic believe Harris was at least "a little" bit involved. 

As Harris Pledged to Support Abortion Rights, Did You See What the DNC's Cameraman Showed? Leah Barkoukis
Republicans have come forward urging Harris to use the 25th Amendment, which Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) did the morning after Biden's disastrous June 27 debate against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Biden was reportedly threatened with such a move by his fellow top Democrats if he did not exit the race on his own. 

The president stayed in the race as long, though, with First Lady Jill Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, intent on keeping him in the race. The family is actually seen as the most complacent involved per that poll, with 96 percent saying they were at least a little bit involved, including 84 percent who said "a great deal."

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) also filed articles of impeachment against Harris before the August recess, in part due to her role in covering up Biden's failings. He too has called for the 25th Amendment to be used.

In closing, Calvin wrote about being "grateful that Biden was probably too sedated to hear it," and there's certainly a point there. The speech was late, though not as late as when they had Biden come to the stage on Monday night for his farewell address of sorts. He also hightailed it out of there and was noticeably absent from the convention thereafter, including when Harris gave her speech. 

On Thursday, Harris still noted that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were thankful for the president and first lady. She almost certainly is, especially since Biden was forced out and endorsed Harris to replace him, allowing her to become the nominee without ever earning a single vote.

