The Atlantic's Signal Story Is Quickly Falling Apart

So, what the hell is this story now?

It’s a warning that perhaps more administrative due diligence should be applied when creating these group chats on encrypted and secure messenger apps. Still, while alarming at first, the hubbub is dying down quickly. This story in The Atlantic that secret war plans were disclosed to known anti-Trump fake news writer Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to the group, is falling apart faster than a skiff made of paper.

Advertisement

Oh gee wow it's Jeffrey Goldberg already walking back his "war plans" description.



Now it sounds more like a check-in of which Houthis were about to receive ordinance and with what weapons systems...And a weather update.



Two hours early. pic.twitter.com/UtqTmk7Yt0 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 25, 2025

You can bluff that the other 2 cards in your hand we can't see make a full house—until the other players call your bet.



Gabbard & Hegseth called the bet—show your cards or fold.



The problem is that Goldberg's trademark move has always been to over-promise & under-deliver. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 25, 2025

Was it an unforced error by the Trump team? One hundred percent—they’re no angels here, but no classified information was disclosed. There were no war plans. We have a bunch of top officials speaking candidly and in generalities about anti-Houthi operations. These were unclassified discussions, and Signal is an approved app. Biden’s people used it. It was already downloaded on the devices of the principals involved. CIA Director John Ratcliffe was on those chats—no classified information was disclosed.

🚨CIA Director Ratcliffe: "One of the things that I was briefed on very early was the use of Signal as a permissible work use!" pic.twitter.com/lA8VPU8lQU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

The Atlantic story is nothing more than a section of the NatSec establishment community running the same, tired gameplay from years past.



From the “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax of the first term to the fake documents case of the last four years… at every turn anti-Trump forces… — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) March 25, 2025

So unclassified info was discussed on an encrypted messaging app approved for use by staff, where all parties involved were unified under President Trump’s agenda.



They’re so bad at this lol. — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 25, 2025

So, it’s a nothing burger on the primary charge that this administration disclosed secret war plans to a journalist. That kills the narrative when the CIA director says nothing harmful was disclosed, and Ratcliffe is respected on both sides of the aisle. That’s three significant stories this publication has tried to trip up the administration, only to do faceplants.

Ratcliffe confirms he was on the Signal chat and says it didn't contain classified info. pic.twitter.com/SzEwhUngbD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that according to CIA record management, Signal is approved for “work use.”



Let’s set this record straight.



Here is the truth about Signal:



-In 2016, the DNC instructed all staffers to exclusively use Signal to talk crap about Trump… pic.twitter.com/pMvoZ5r3vn — Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 25, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that according to CIA record management, Signal is approved for “work use.” Let’s set this record straight. Here is the truth about Signal: -In 2016, the DNC instructed all staffers to exclusively use Signal to talk crap about Trump because it was encrypted. -In 2017, Signal was approved by the sergeant at arms of the U.S. Senate and staff. -The use of common amongst the security community. -Cybersecurity firm iVerify’s Rocky Cole has also stated the app has "stellar reputation and is widely used and trusted in the security community”. -Even Edward Snowden has said that he uses Signal due to its strong encryption services.

Advertisement

Losers and suckers in 2020 was a lie. Trump liking Nazi generals was a lie. And now, classified information being leaked on Signal has blown up in their faces. It was for sure the liberal media’s attempt to avenge the Hillary Clinton emails fiasco from 2016, which makes no sense because it was the liberal media who covered that story extensively; that wasn’t primarily a conservative media thing. The New York Times, believe it or not, had some of the most damning articles about that and the slush fund politics at the Clinton Foundation.

The Atlantic tried to drive a wedge into Trump’s inner circle. They aimed and missed again. This story died in less than 24 hours, disintegrating so fast that all the theatrics and talking points the Democrats had prepared looked out of date and unhinged. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) got all twisted up, bellowing about things that Ratcliffe never said at today’s hearing.

🔥FULL EXCHANGE: CIA Director Ratcliffe shuts down Democrat Michael Bennet! pic.twitter.com/PdF0eah1NL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, we might have some palace intrigue: someone is talking to Politico about National Security Adviser Michael Waltz's status, who looked like a dead man walking a few hours ago. Now, if this leaker is found, no doubt that person should be fired, not Waltz. Whatever happens, happens, but after we’ve all had a drink or two and simmered down, this is another bombshell that quickly collapsed because it’s the fake news doing its work again.

Advertisement

Fire whoever is talking to libtard Politico, not Mike Waltz. https://t.co/BRjYAmDEeZ — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 25, 2025

***

Trump responds:

🚨President Trump on Jeffrey Goldberg and The Atlantic:



"The guy's a total sleaze bag, and The Atlantic is a failed magazine — does very, very poorly...This gives it a little bit of a shot. I'll tell ya, they’ve made up more stories..." pic.twitter.com/InFnjznFwy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

NSA @MikeWaltz47: "The media wants to talk about everything else except for the hostages you're getting out of the Middle East, Iran on its back foot, sea lanes getting re-opened, peace in Europe..." pic.twitter.com/qx9QOAUebX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

🚨 @MikeWaltz47 responds to The Atlantic's Signal chat story:



"There's a lot of journalists in this city that have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president...This journalist, Mr. President, wants the world talking about more hoaxes and this kind of… pic.twitter.com/X80dsLcinb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

***

Last Note: Again, Hillary Clinton can shut her face, along with the rest of the political class who think this is some major scandal. Most people in DC use Signal, too. Hillary Clinton did all official State Department business through an unsecured server, which was not approved, and if she had asked, it wouldn’t have been permitted, per the inspector general at the time:

Advertisement