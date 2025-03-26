Jasmine Crockett's 'Hot Wheels' Narrative About Greg Abbott Just Imploded

You knew this apology was never going to hold up. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), the emerging face of the Democratic Party, who I hope becomes a permanent fixture, mocked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, calling him “hot wheels” at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles last weekend. She has tried to deny that it was about Abbott’s wheelchair.

House Dems' top spox Jasmine Crockett applauded after attacking Texas Governor Abbott for using a wheelchair:



"Y'all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there!"



Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/eIDlJqSoEU — NRCC (@NRCC) March 25, 2025

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.



Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

No, lady. We knew you meant the wheelchair. There’s no wiggle room here, and only someone who is mentally invalid would think otherwise. Also, there’s social media evidence that you know damn well what you were doing with the “hot wheels” remark (via Free Beacon):

Crockett liked a post calling Greg Abbott "hot wheels" in 2021 - a year before any bussing. Crockett is lying. https://t.co/0zhv8VzQXs pic.twitter.com/DeF2zC1DiI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 26, 2025

“Crockett claimed 'hot wheels' label for disabled governor referred to the busing policy, which began in 2022.” https://t.co/F3g2sLFI0M — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 26, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) "liked" Facebook comments referring to wheelchair-bound Texas governor Greg Abbott as "hot wheels" in 2021—a year before he started busing migrants to Democratic cities, the policy Crockett said she was referring to when she called Abbott "hot wheels" herself. "We in these hot ass Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he's a hot-ass mess, honey! Yes, yes, yes, yes!" Crockett said to applause at a Human Rights Campaign event on Saturday. […] "Hot wheels something else," reads a June 2021 Facebook comment that Crockett "liked" on the platform. The comment was a reply to a Crockett post about Abbott. That same month, Crockett reacted with a heart emoji to a comment that said, referring to Abbott, "When I say I sick of hot wheels....I am SICK OF HIM." A month later in July 2021, Crockett reacted with a positive emoji to a commenter who urged her to "Keep making Gov Hot Wheels Mad." Abbott became paralyzed from the waist down after suffering an accident during law school. While on a run in 1984, an oak tree snapped and fell on him, breaking his back and injuring internal organs.

She’s not smart, so I’m not shocked this was uncovered quickly. The woman doesn’t have a filter. Ms. Crockett faces censure in the House (via Fox News):

A GOP lawmaker is moving to have Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, formally rebuked by the House of Representatives for appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disability. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Crockett's fellow delegation member, told Fox News Digital he would introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker imminently. "The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," Weber told Fox News Digital.

This stuff drives her nuts, so maybe she’ll repeat something stupid.