GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris

On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors. Such a move comes just days after President Joe Biden exited the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris not long after. She also earned enough delegate support on Monday night to become the nominee.

Advertisement

There are two articles, according to the Washington Examiner, which have to do with Harris' role as border czar as well as Biden's cognitive failures.

POLITICO's Olivia Beavers shared the articles which refer to a "willful refusal to uphold the immigration laws," and bring up Harris' "inaction" in her role as the border czar.

"Kamala Devi Harris has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration laws, and a palpable indifference to people of the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States," the articles mention in part.

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) just introduced articles of impeachment against VP Kamala Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors pic.twitter.com/M5xtvcR2M2 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024

The second article references "breach of public trust," and claims that Harris "knowingly misled" the public and Congress about "the physical and cognitive well-being" of the president. The American people have had such concerns about Biden for some time, but even examples of video evidence were dismissed as being a matter of "cheap fakes." Those concerns became harder to ignore after that disastrous June 27 debate between Biden and former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

The articles also bring up Harris' refusal to invoke the 25th Amendment as well as answer questions about Biden's "tragic cognitive decline."

"In all of this, Kamala Devi Harris breached the public trust in failing basic expectations of transparency and demonstrating a severe lack of integrity," the articles mention.

Beavers posted about her conversation with Ogles when it comes to the timing of the articles of impeachment, which he says is written to be privileged, though the timing is not yet known. The congressman also took issue with the timing of when the House will be out of session and the upcoming August recess that goes until September 9.

Ogles on timing: “It depends on when we're here. I mean, there's some talk that we won't even be here on Thursday.”



I asked if he wanted to get this done before August recess.



“If our work isn't done, why would we leave?“ he replied. https://t.co/sYLuzcpDo5 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024

Rep. Ogles re. upcoming August recess: “I have a problem with that. I think we have Appropriations bills to address and we need to impeach the vice president.” https://t.co/sYLuzcqbdD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024

Filing the articles of impeachment has led to Ogles trending over X. He also reposted DC Draino's account sharing the articles of impeachment.

Advertisement

The post highlighted that impeaching Harris "is the fight we need from our GOP Reps."

Rep @AndyOgles has just filed Article of Impeachment against Kamala Harris



This is the fight we need from our GOP Reps



All in pic.twitter.com/6DshtPvnl2 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024

Ogles also got into it with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) over his articles of impeachment, as the senior Democrat claimed articles of impeachment against Harris were "nonsense" and that such a move indicated "Congressional Republicans are afraid" of Harris, as he even tagged her official account.

"No, the American people are and should be afraid of Kamala Harris," Ogles insisted. "As the Border Czar, she has allowed hundreds of thousands of deaths from drug overdoses, the rape of thousands of innocent women and children, and murder in the streets," he continued, reiterating other points made in the articles.

No, the American people are and should be afraid of Kamala Harris.



As the Border Czar, she has allowed hundreds of thousands of deaths from drug overdoses, the rape of thousands of innocent women and children, and murder in the streets. https://t.co/QCjFQlURmF — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 23, 2024

Ogles didn't merely reference a call for Harris to use the 25th Amendment if Biden in his articles of impeachment, as he sent a letter about such a matter to the vice president. He's also called on Biden to resign.

Advertisement

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) have also issued such calls about using the 25th Amendment.

Desperate times call for drastic measures. If Biden won’t resign, then Harris needs to invoke the provisions of the 25th Amendment IMMEDIATELY.



Read the @FoxNews exclusive about the letter I sent to the VP. 👇 https://t.co/CbIhlEyxkm — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 23, 2024

The American people expect proof that Biden is actually running this country, which they will NEVER get.



He MUST resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/X0pOzkxtU3 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 23, 2024



