Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown Sure Had a Delayed Response to Pro-Hamas Mayhem

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 25, 2024 4:45 PM
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Pro-Hamas agitators were out in full force burning the American flag and desecrating property on Wednesday in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress. The protests have been a headache for the Democratic Party, including vulnerable incumbents running for reelection, such as Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

On Wednesday night, hours after the mayhem took place, Brown finally put out a statement. He began by noting how he has "been clear about my disagreements with Netanyahu and will always support the right to peacefully protest."

"But it is completely unacceptable to celebrate terrorists like Hamas who murder innocent civilians, spew hatred, and are still holding more than 100 hostages," he then went on to write.

By the time Brown posted such a condemnation, Republican House members were posting around the same time how had been hanging the American flags back up at Union Station. The flags had been torn down and replaced with Palestinian ones.

Such a delay in condemning pro-Hamas violence looks to be a pattern for Brown. The vulnerable Democrat came under fire back in May for his initial statements in an Axios report with regards to pro-Hamas demonstrations taking place on college campuses. He insisted during an interview that he was "not going to talk about the politics of that. People always have the right to speak out and should."

We Might Have Found a Clue That Points to a Motive for Trump's Would-Be Assassin Matt Vespa
It wasn't until later that his campaign followed up with Axios. "There's no place for antisemitism or hatred in our state or in our country," a statement read, reflecting words Brown could have himself said during that interview. 

The campaign for Republican Bernie Moreno, who is running against Brown in this "Toss-Up" race, put out a press release on Wednesday night highlighting how the senator was at that point still "silent."

In addition to pointing to that Axios interview, the press release also mentioned other troubling aspects of Brown's history when it comes to supporting Israel:

Sherrod Brown has a long history of siding with extreme liberals who want to wipe Israel - America's longstanding ally - off of the map. Previously, Brown has equated Israel's government with Hamas, has given book royalties to antisemitic groups, and voted against codifying security funds for Israel.

"Sherrod Brown may want to avoid discussing the 'politics' of antisemitic, violent protests, but Ohioans are watching as he refuses to condemn this violence outright," Moreno also said in a statement. "Time and time again, Brown sides with the pro-Hamas wing of his party."

Netanyahu had called out these very protesters during his speech on Wednesday, aptly pointing out how they had "officially become Iran's useful idiots."

Vice President Kamala Harris was also delayed in her response, as she did not put out a statement until Thursday morning.

Harris was not even present for Netanyahu's address, where she would have been presiding. She boycotted the speech in favor of attending a sorority event in Indianapolis.

