Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally issued a statement nearly 24 hours after a violent pro-Hamas crowd descended on Union Station in Washington D.C., took down three American flags, burned them and then hoisted up Hamas flags in their place.

"Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric. I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation," Harris released in a statement, failing to add perpetrators of the violence and vandalism should be prosecuted.

"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way," she continued. "I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation."

But in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attacks, when more than 30 Americans were killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel and eight were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip -- where they still remain -- Harris sympathized with the pro-Hamas cause. She also supports UNWRA, the "aid" organization infested with terrorists.

One week after the Oct. 7th slaughter: https://t.co/F22U3mlbne — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 21, 2024

Good moment to remember Kamala Harris family values:



After October 7th, Kamala's step-daughter used her social media presence to raise money for UNRWA, the Hamas front group that uses western donor money to employ terrorists in Gaza. After 10/7, UNRWA's involvement in the murder… pic.twitter.com/gT6QCmwEXB — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 21, 2024

The White House is sending mixed signals over anti-Israel protests on American campuses, with Vice President Harris praising the protesters a day before the director of national intelligence warned of Iranian funding and support for them. https://t.co/bvw3yGWUua — The New York Sun (@NewYorkSun) July 11, 2024

President Joe Biden has not issued a statement about the chaos.