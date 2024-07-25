Whistleblowers Detail Why Drones Weren't Used at Trump's Butler Rally
Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 25, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally issued a statement nearly 24 hours after a violent pro-Hamas crowd descended on Union Station in Washington D.C., took down three American flags, burned them and then hoisted up Hamas flags in their place. 

"Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric. I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation," Harris released in a statement, failing to add perpetrators of the violence and vandalism should be prosecuted. 

"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way," she continued. "I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation."

But in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attacks, when more than 30 Americans were killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel and eight were taken hostage to the Gaza Strip -- where they still remain -- Harris sympathized with the pro-Hamas cause. She also supports UNWRA, the "aid" organization infested with terrorists. 

President Joe Biden has not issued a statement about the chaos. 

