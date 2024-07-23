Kamala Harris Boycotting Netanyahu's Speech to Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris' treatment towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone from bad to worse. When Netanyahu arrived on Monday night in the United States for his speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Harris, President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were all absent. It's now been revealed that Harris will also not even be at the speech.

Harris will not be present, according to Fox News, because she will be at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boule, an event that an aide said was previously scheduled. The vice president would normally preside over such an event, but Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will do so instead. This comes after Senate President pro tempore Patty Murray (D-WA) declined since she is boycotting the event, as Fox also mentioned.

Per the report:

Harris, who on Monday became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president following President Biden's campaign suspension, will not be in attendance at the address and will not preside. With Harris's absence, the task ordinarily would fall to Senate President pro tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., but Murray reportedly refused to do so – and will instead be boycotting the address. ... When Harris's office was asked if she would have agreed to preside over Netanyahu's address if she were going to be in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, an aide to the vice president said they would not answer hypothetical questions.

The Biden-Harris administration has taken an increasingly anti-Israel position with the Israel-Hamas war having started more than nine months ago after Hamas launched an attack on October 7 against our ally in the Middle East The terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping. Approximately 240 people were taken hostage.

The Fox News report points to claims that the absence doesn't speak to a change in policy towards Israel:

While she won't be there, an aide emphasized that Harris' absence and refusal to preside shouldn't be considered a change to her stance on Israel. An aide to the vice president told Fox News Digital that she would be meeting with Netanyahu at the White House this week while he is in Washington, D.C. They noted that the meeting is separate from Biden’s planned meeting with the prime minister. Harris is expected to reiterate her commitment to Israel's ability to defend itself from Iran and militias that are backed by the country, such as terrorist groups Hizbullah and Hamas. According to the aide, Harris will once again condemn the Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israeli civilians by Hamas, as well as the sexual violence that took place.

At the very least, it's not a good look for Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee and would take Biden's place should he ultimately resign from the presidency. People are of course going to talk.

Coverage from the Washington Examiner from Monday night mentioned that such an absence "is likely an attempt to distance herself from the Biden administration’s stance on the war in Gaza, which has rattled the Democratic Party. By distancing herself from the heavily pro-Israel stance of President Joe Biden, she could help neuter attacks from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party."

🚨Nearly 300 days into the war in Israel, and the new Democratic nominee chooses to attend a sorority meeting over presiding over the joint session with Prime Minister @netanyahu, our greatest ally in the Middle East.



This would be a Harris Presidency in a nutshell.… — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) July 23, 2024

VP Harris will boycott Netanyahu's speech to Congress tomorrow. Whether you like his politics or not, Netanyahu is the leader of the only democracy in the Middle East and a key ally. Really telling and short sighted, especially given she's the Democrat nominee for POTUS now. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 23, 2024

Murray is also hardly the only Democrat boycotting the speech. To those members who do attend, though, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) indicated he expects them to be on their best behavior, as JustMindy at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted.

Johnson has also had strong words for Harris about her absence, not only posting about how it was "inexcusable," but pointing out that Biden had an excuse as well when Netanyahu came in 2015. The speaker also spoke to the issue during a House Republican press conference earlier on Tuesday.

Democrats always seem to have an excuse for boycotting the Chamber when Israel’s Prime Minister addresses Congress.



Joe Biden had a weak excuse for missing the last Netanyahu address in 2015, and now Kamala Harris is skipping his speech tomorrow.



This is inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/fRmwCryWxs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 23, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaking live now slams Kamala Harris' boycott of Netanyahu's speech:



“It is outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting [Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech]. Kamala Harris will abandon her seat. She will not be there because she… pic.twitter.com/Es7H6WW1zx — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) July 23, 2024

Johnson on having acting Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin (D-MD) sitting in tomorrow for Harris at the Joint Meeting with Netanyahu: I’ll say that he’s not the appropriate person there. We welcome him. But to me it’s unconscionable that Kamala Harris is… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 23, 2024

The absence from Harris isn't the only alarming part of Wednesday's remarks. Tens of thousands of pro-Hamas protesters are also expected to cause a disruption.

People have been warned to avoid Capitol Hill on Wednesday, and the Sargeant of Arms has also addressed Netanyahu's speech.

BREAKING:



Palestinian terrorists are preparing to shut down the US government tomorrow



There must be prosecution. This is political terrorism pic.twitter.com/GZeFXb38Eo — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 23, 2024

More information being sent out about the pro-terrorist mob expected to take over DC tomorrow, from the Sergeant at Arms



These people will be shutting down streets throughout DC



It’s embarrassing we’re allowing such lawlessness in America



This is obviously unacceptable https://t.co/n9kr5AgJux pic.twitter.com/HiBI9vFxRR — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 23, 2024

Such an absence from top Democrats stands in stark contrast to former and potentially future President Donald Trump. The Trump campaign, as Spencer covered earlier on Tuesday, announced that Netanyahu and Trump will meet at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.