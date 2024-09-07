Bill Maher Offers a Simple Explanation for Why He Trashes the Left More...
Tipsheet

Teacher Who Refused to Refer to Students by 'Preferred Pronouns' Jailed for the Third Time

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 07, 2024 1:45 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A teacher in Ireland who refused to refer to his students by their “preferred pronouns” was jailed for the third time. 

To recap, two years ago, Townhall covered how Enoch Burke, a history and German teacher in Ireland, was arrested for violating a court order prohibiting him from teaching or being present at Wilson’s Hospital School, the school where he taught. 

This all started when he refused to address a “transgender” student as “they” instead of “he.” As a result, the school placed him on administrative leave “pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.”

However, Burke refused to stay away from the school, leading to his arrest. 

According to Catholic News Agency, this week, the High Court in Dublin ordered Enoch Burke’s committal for contempt after he appeared on school premises again. This violated an injunction banning him from school grounds. 

Burke is an evangelical Christian, CNA noted, and he does not support transgender ideology (via CNA):

Justice Michael Quinn ruled Sept. 2 that Burke was in “ongoing contempt” of previous court orders and must remain incarcerated in Mountjoy Prison until he agrees to comply, the newspaper reported. 

Burke accused the court of trampling his religious rights during Monday’s proceedings.

“This is a mockery of justice,” he told Quinn, arguing that his Christian beliefs about gender were being penalized, according to Sky News.

Reportedly, Burke has already spent more than 400 days in prison during two previous incarcerations. 

