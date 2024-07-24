BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - LAST CHANCE!
FBI Director Again Warns the Open Southern Border Is a Major Threat
Democrats Seem Pretty Nervous About Kamala Losing Her War Chest
Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress
Would-Be Trump Assassin Googled Kennedy Assassination Details Before Attack
Here's What BLM Had to Say About Kamala Harris Essentially Becoming the Dem...
Kamala’s Revisionism in Play - Look How the Press Is Rewriting Their Own...
Here's Where Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border Are Headed
Three Universities in This State Closed Their DEI Offices
A Prominent 'Journalist' and the DNC Chair Just Joined Forces on a Despicable...
Here’s Florida’s Latest Initiative to Promote School Choice
Axios Shredded for Lie About Kamala Harris' Role As Border Czar
Here's Why Nikki Haley Sent a Cease and Desist Letter to a Kamala...
Chuck Schumer Finally Endorsed Kamala Harris and What a Mess It Was
Tipsheet

Terrorist Protesters Storm Union Station in DC and Burn American Flags

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 24, 2024 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress that was boycotted by a large swath of Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who opted to speak with a college sorority in Indianapolis instead. As you can tell, knowing the real priorities within this administration remains a learning experience. It was no shock that angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists descended into DC.

Advertisement

They caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying, and now stormed Union Station. The pro-Hamas brigades stormed the grounds, took down the American flags in the traffic circle, and then burned some nearby. This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election.

Recommended

Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Advertisement

We'll keep you updated.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Democrats Seem Pretty Nervous About Kamala Losing Her War Chest Katie Pavlich
Democrat Lies And Incompetence Make Conspiracy Theories Great Again Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why Nikki Haley Sent a Cease and Desist Letter to a Kamala Harris PAC Madeline Leesman
Roll Tape: Radical Leftist Kamala Harris, in Her Own Words Guy Benson
Axios Shredded for Lie About Kamala Harris' Role As Border Czar Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress Spencer Brown
Advertisement