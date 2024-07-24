Terrorist Protesters Storm Union Station in DC and Burn American Flags

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress that was boycotted by a large swath of Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who opted to speak with a college sorority in Indianapolis instead. As you can tell, knowing the real priorities within this administration remains a learning experience. It was no shock that angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists descended into DC.

They caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying, and now stormed Union Station. The pro-Hamas brigades stormed the grounds, took down the American flags in the traffic circle, and then burned some nearby. This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election.

Anti-Israel protesters just tore down the American flag at DC’s Union Station and raised the Palestinian flag in its place. How does any Jewish voter in America support Democrats? They hate you: pic.twitter.com/XT6exknCHE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Absolute chaos is unfolding as Pro-Palestine protesters have taken down the three American flags and burning them at Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags.

⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰

Currently, absolute chaos is unfolding as thousands of Pro-Palestine… pic.twitter.com/lTMdjY3hv8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 24, 2024

All three flags at Union Station in Washington DC, including the American flag, have been replaced by the flag Hamas wears pic.twitter.com/O7MSG4MjoD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Liberty Bell, including big praise for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/RGkIzpZiy9 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTORS ARE BURNING THE AMERICAN FLAG‼️



They’ve taken down all three American flags outside Union Station and replaced them with the Palestinian one.



A paper mache Netanyahu has been thrown into the campfire as well.



Police are nowhere to be seen.… pic.twitter.com/cyteake1HF — elise mccue (@EliseMcCue) July 24, 2024

Mobsters just took down the U.S. flag in front of Union Station. pic.twitter.com/RtUzhclTxw — Olivia Pero (@OliviaPero1) July 24, 2024

What a bunch of fucking losers. pic.twitter.com/my2rGSKJQY — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 24, 2024

We'll keep you updated.

Riot police are out and showing restraint pic.twitter.com/SvNXdRGdad — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

Pro-Hamas agitators clashing with police outside of Union Station as they try to get towards the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/SxBHZt8wDb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024