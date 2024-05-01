Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests

The matter of pro-Hamas protests taking place on college campuses across the country has been a headache for Democrats in disarray over the issue. Vulnerable incumbents, especially and including in the Senate, where the 2024 map looks particularly favorable to Republicans, are especially on notice. That includes Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

Sharing coverage from Axios, in which Brown is quoted as saying he won't even talk about the issue, Republican challenger Bernie Moreno released a blistering statement calling him out.

"Peaceful protest is a fundamental American value and our 1st Amendment is sacred to me, but the vile, violent, antisemitic, pro-Hamas demonstrations that we are seeing on our campuses are lawless and go far beyond free speech. These activists aren't just using their right to free speech to spew pro-Hamas and antisemitic garbage, they're acting violently, intimidating and targeting Jewish students and professors, disrupting educational spaces, setting up dirty and disgusting encampments and destroying public property," said Moreno. "It is absolutely shameful that Sherrod Brown has wholeheartedly endorsed these vile and violent antisemitic demonstrations. Ohio deserves a Senator who doesn't bend the knee to antisemitic radicals. We need law and order on our campuses immediately, not continued mass chaos."

We need law and order on our campuses immediately, not continued mass chaos. pic.twitter.com/wSWjmgw6vK — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 1, 2024

In contrast is Brown, who is mentioned in a piece, aptly titled "Democrats enter panic mode as Gaza protests erupt," and not in the most flattering of ways:

Zoom in: Asked about the protests in a brief interview at the Capitol on Tuesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said he is "not going to talk about the politics of that. People always have the right to speak out and should." Brown, who is facing one of the toughest 2024 Senate races, later followed up in a statement provided by his campaign: "There's no place for antisemitism or hatred in our state or in our country."

"Every Ohioan has the right to speak out and make their voice heard and need to do so in a way that doesn't threaten others," he added.

That Brown didn't want to speak to "the politics" about terrorist sympathizers taking over college campuses with encampments and occupying buildings, in clear violation of the rules and after repeated warnings, is telling. His comment that "People always have the right to speak out and should" highlights his focus on the protesters, despite how the concern goes far beyond free speech rights.

While a follow-up may be welcome, it's worth wondering why he couldn't just say such remarks at the time. "There's no place for antisemitism or hatred in our state or in our country" should be something a person should have no trouble saying on the spot, especially a sitting senator running for reelection.

Brown's struggle also received the notice of former Rep. Lee Zeldin (D-NY) who came close to beating Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in 2022. Moreno reposted Zeldin noting the need for Brown to "grow a backbone and courageously lead rather than wait for some pollster to spoon feed the next few safe words to say," as Zeldin also reiterated his support for Moreno.

Congressional Dems like @SherrodBrown need to grow a backbone and courageously lead rather than wait for some pollster to spoon feed the next few safe words to say. This is yet another reason why I’m all in to help elect @berniemoreno! https://t.co/y7RCoVanKx — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) May 1, 2024

Also on Wednesday, Cleveland.com published an article bearing the headline "Sherrod Brown reacts to campus protests: 'The laws have to be enforced.'" The headline is in some ways more favorable to the senator than the actual piece. Moreno's reaction is also included.

Though his response condemning antisemitism and speaking up for the law was stronger, he still declined to elaborate when given the chance [Emphasis added]:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sen. Sherrod Brown declined to criticize the police response to recent anti-Israel protests at Ohio State University and other college campuses across the state and country, telling reporters on Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers in Columbus who have done so don’t speak for him. Asked about OSU protestors’ demands that the university divest from Israeli sources, Brown, a Democrat, also said that doing so isn’t allowed under Ohio law, based on a 2016 bill signed by then-Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. “Fundamentally, I think that antisemitism and hate and violence are unacceptable on campuses,” Brown said. “If students want to make their voices heard, they need to do it in a way that’s nonviolent and they need to do it in a way that doesn’t spew hatred. And the laws need to be enforced.” Brown declined to elaborate on his thoughts on the police response. “The laws need to be enforced,” he said. ... On Monday, authorities detained more than 20 students and other protests at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland to prevent them from setting up tents. But later in the evening, school administrators reversed themselves and allowed protestors to camp overnight. Students, faculty and staff had their IDs checked and were given wristbands to signify they were allowed to stay. The law enforcement response at OSU prompted a lengthy statement from the Democratic leadership of the Ohio House and Senate that was joined by Franklin County Democrats and the Democratic caucus’s Jewish members. They criticized the “unnecessary force that was used on the students and demonstrators” while also calling on the protests to be peaceful and free of anti-Semitism. Asked whether he agreed with the statement from Ohio Democrats, Brown responded, “I don’t speak for them, and they don’t speak for me.”

Following Brown's flip-flopping, Moreno provided a statement shared with Townhall. "Sherrod Brown has made it clear that he stands with the illegal encampments and anti-Israel demonstrators wreaking havoc on college campuses in support of Hamas," said Moreno. "Ohioans cannot trust him to stand for law and order."

Even with Brown's subsequent statements, the damage had already been done. Early on Wednesday morning, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) tagged Brown in an ad of theirs that they posted. The ad not only addressed the pro-Hamas protests, but also tied Brown to President Joe Biden and paying off student loan debt.

The Senate race for Ohio between Brown and Moreno is considered one of the handful of "Toss-Up" races and could determine control of the chamber.

NEW AD: @SherrodBrown said pro-Hamas radicals storming American universities "have the right to speak out and should"—he also wants to use your tax dollars to pay off their student loans.



Sherrod Brown can't be trusted to stand up to the radical left. pic.twitter.com/Fx31GCCYYP — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 1, 2024



