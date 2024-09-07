Tim Walz Won't Like This Attraction That Drew Crowds at His Own State Fair

Tim Walz's own Minnesota residents are turning against him.

As the Democrat governor headed home to see the Minnesota State Fair this week, Walz was met with an unwelcoming sight: the "Never Walz" booth, surrounded by a swarm of Minnesotans.

Advertisement

Tim Walz heads to the Minnesota State Fair today, where he will be met with this crowded, viral "Never Walz" stand, now in its fourth year of operation. pic.twitter.com/Hc8HfRSNLh — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) September 1, 2024

This year, about 5,000 or so fair-goers had stopped by the booth each day of "The Great Minnesota Get-Together," according to Alpha News, a local Minnesota media outlet. An organizer told The New York Post that the booth's daily attendance numbers could be closer to 10,000.

The stand, attracting attention from all over the fairgrounds, handed out paper fans bearing the "Never Walz" slogan and sold merchandise with sayings like "One Man's Neighborliness Is Another Man's Gulag," a rendition of Walz's quote on socialism.

#NeverWalz

Kids took the biggest hit during Walz’ time as governor when he forced them out of schools for months. pic.twitter.com/iG8RBVdeRf — Erik Mortensen (@MortForUs) August 25, 2024

A caricature mounted to the top of the display depicted Walz holding a tampon, emblazoned with a "Boys Bathroom" sign, and wearing a "Command Sgt. Major" helmet, a nod to the vice presidential nominee's stolen valor scandal. In the illustration's background sat the Minneapolis skyline set ablaze by Black Lives Matter rioters.

However, the attraction's pièce de résistance was the gameshow-esque spinning wheel situated centerstage. Long lines formed for a chance to spin the wheel and win "Never Walz" prizes.

"You landed on COVID Snitch Line!" a volunteer behind the booth shouted, as observed by an Alpha News reporter attending the festival.

"You just missed Stolen Valor!" an attendee added.

Aside from the aforementioned, "Child Trans Surgeries," "Burning Minneapolis," "Mask Mandate," and "Small Businesses Crushed" were among the eight slices on the spinning wheel representing either controversial policies Walz supports or consequences of his actions as the Gopher State's governor.

Nearby, a booth operated by the state's Democratic Party, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, was set up supplying Harris-Walz merch, including "Childless Cat Lady for Kamala" pins. Other items included "Stop Regulating My Body '24" T-shirts, "Land of 10,000 Rights" tops, and rainbow Minnesota-Pride pins. Meanwhile, abortion and transgender tees sold out at the DFL stall.

The anti-Walz booth, now in its fourth year, is funded by a conservative grassroots group called Action 4 Liberty, which has long been leading the effort in Minnesota to expose Walz's "thirst for power." In the past, the non-profit organization hung signs calling out Walz's COVID-19 militancy.

"We Minnesotans know Walz best. He pretends to be some folksy Midwesterner, but he's a thin-skinned, power-drunk tyrant that has destroyed our state and has repeatedly violated Minnesotan's liberties," Action 4 Liberty leader and former Republican Minnesota state Rep. Erik Mortensen told Fox News Digital when asked about the motivation behind the booth.

Advertisement

Walz "rules with an iron fist and seeks to destroy liberties all with a goofy smile on his face," Mortensen said. "Gov. Walz is a dictatorial tyrant that has an insatiable appetite for power. He has made a living amassing that power by being a shapeshifting politician that creates a character he believes will successfully pull the wool over the eyes of voters just long enough to get elected."

"Minnesota is really fired up and ready to see a change because we've lived under Walz's dictatorship," the Minnesota Republican Party's deputy chairwoman Donna Bergstrom, posted at the state's GOP stand, told The New York Post. "We're really glad he's on the national stage on the one hand so that all of America can really see how unready he is to be our vice president."