Group of GOP Congressmen Restore American Flags at Union Station

A group of Republican congressmen replaced the three American flags that had been flying at Union Station before pro-Hamas agitators ripped them down earlier on Wednesday and burned them in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Pro-Palestinian protestors have burned our American flag and put up a Palestinian flag.



This photo should be on the front page of every single news outlet. pic.twitter.com/HqSJnPlyyN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

Pro-Hamas protestors have ripped down the American flags in front of Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/qtsAzvHA1Z — Cody Sargent (@codydsargent) July 24, 2024

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) said he was driving by Union Station when he saw the flagpoles were still bare.

“I recruited a number of fellow members of Congress, including the speaker and a bunch of Navy vets, Marine vets, and we came, brought three flags with us, and you’ll see better later, but we have restored the flags to their proper place,” the New York Republican said in a video posted on X.

Before departing, the group said the pledge of allegiance together.

Anti-American agitators will not have the last say.



We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may. pic.twitter.com/NSUut4Yv1d — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 25, 2024

Earlier today, violent pro-Hamas, terrorist sympathizing zealots desecrated and removed our beautiful American flags near the Capitol.



This evening, I joined @SpeakerJohnson and other @HouseGOP members to restore Old Glory to her rightful place.



God Bless America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CSwLCdSCxB — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) July 25, 2024

Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags.



Tonight, we righted their wrong.



American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win. https://t.co/lDo43k13Ya — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 25, 2024