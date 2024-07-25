Brutal: Obama Not Endorsing Kamala Harris Becasue He Feels She Can't Beat Trump
Tipsheet

Group of GOP Congressmen Restore American Flags at Union Station

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 25, 2024 8:30 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

A group of Republican congressmen replaced the three American flags that had been flying at Union Station before pro-Hamas agitators ripped them down earlier on Wednesday and burned them in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) said he was driving by Union Station when he saw the flagpoles were still bare.

“I recruited a number of fellow members of Congress, including the speaker and a bunch of Navy vets, Marine vets, and we came, brought three flags with us, and you’ll see better later, but we have restored the flags to their proper place,” the New York Republican said in a video posted on X.  

Before departing, the group said the pledge of allegiance together. 

