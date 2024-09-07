Bill Maher Offers a Simple Explanation for Why He Trashes the Left More...
Tipsheet

This Small Ohio Town Is Being Overrun By illegal Haitian Immigrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 07, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Every state is a border state under the Biden-Harris Administration—even a small town in Ohio with a population of just 56,000.

Springfield, Ohio, is making headlines after it was reported that illegal immigrants— specifically Haitian immigrants, are overrunning the small town.  Springfield City Commission officials say an estimated 4,000 to 7,000 Haitians have arrived in recent years.

During a City Commission meeting last year, community members warned of an invasion of Haitians and the crime they would bring— and they weren’t wrong. 

This week, a Springfield resident told the mayor that she "can't take it anymore,” explaining that Haitian immigrants are squatting on her front lawn and harassing her and her husband daily.  

The thousands of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are on Temporary Protected Status, with more than 20,000 Haitians resettling there under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

The town’s population has increased 33 percent since Biden took office. In comparison, Springfield’s population decreased 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020. 

The influx of people settling in the Ohio town, in addition to the Biden-Harris admin’s inflationary economic policies, has residents competing for housing with illegal immigrants at sky-high prices. 

Several community members describe their town as a “sanctuary city” as the leaders continue to allow illegal immigrants in. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

