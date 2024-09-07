This Small Ohio Town Is Being Overrun By illegal Haitian Immigrants

Every state is a border state under the Biden-Harris Administration—even a small town in Ohio with a population of just 56,000.

Springfield, Ohio, is making headlines after it was reported that illegal immigrants— specifically Haitian immigrants, are overrunning the small town. Springfield City Commission officials say an estimated 4,000 to 7,000 Haitians have arrived in recent years.

During a City Commission meeting last year, community members warned of an invasion of Haitians and the crime they would bring— and they weren’t wrong.

This week, a Springfield resident told the mayor that she "can't take it anymore,” explaining that Haitian immigrants are squatting on her front lawn and harassing her and her husband daily.

Absolutely HEARTBREAKING moment Springfield, Ohio, resident tells mayor that she "can't take it anymore" as Haitian migrants squat on her lawn, litter in her yard and harass her and elderly husband daily.



The mayor of Springfield does NOT want people to see this: pic.twitter.com/OJtAy7LSXX — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 7, 2024

The thousands of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are on Temporary Protected Status, with more than 20,000 Haitians resettling there under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The town’s population has increased 33 percent since Biden took office. In comparison, Springfield’s population decreased 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020.

The small town of Springfield, Ohio with a population of 58k has been overtaken by 20,000 migrants.



The Mayor and City Manager say their town will collapse and can’t survive this. All their city resources are being overburdened.



Last year a migrant kiIIed a little boy in their… pic.twitter.com/qxbxzX970j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 12, 2024

The influx of people settling in the Ohio town, in addition to the Biden-Harris admin’s inflationary economic policies, has residents competing for housing with illegal immigrants at sky-high prices.

Several community members describe their town as a “sanctuary city” as the leaders continue to allow illegal immigrants in.