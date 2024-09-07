Nate Silver's Model Has to be Driving Kamala Harris' Team Crazy
Tipsheet

Trump Spills What He'll Never Do Again If Elected Again

Matt Vespa
September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fox News’ town hall event with former President Donald Trump became a two-part event, though again, I reiterate that Biden has trashed this country so badly that we could have had a Seinfeld-length season of these sort of events, and it would barely scratch the surface of what needs to be fixed. Part of that is the media’s fault; they’ve refused to highlight any bad news about this administration. You saw how they were guilted into covering the Biden White House’s cover-up of Joe’s mental decline. This administration never created one million jobs last year—the media remains silent. 

Yet, one question on Thursday night related to what he had learned from his first term for those still on the fence about him. Trump’s answer was reassuring. We’ve mentioned something on the Triggered podcast concerning finding competent people to run things if Trump wins the 2024 election. We saw Joe Biden’s picks for running the country. I think John Idzik made better selections for the New York Jets, and that’s saying a lot. Idzik was a disaster. The one thing the former president vows never to let happen again relates to personnel and knowing who to tap for key positions. The former president says he had some great advisers and members of his administration but admitted he got broadsided with the Deep State antics and the Russian collusion hoax and didn’t know Washington all that well.

He quipped that he knew all the players now: the good ones, the bad ones, the weak ones, and the stupid ones. Trump admitted he made nominations and picked individuals who didn’t work out. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General and Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State were two top picks that flamed out. That’s not going to happen again.

 The first sign of trouble was the Department of Justice, where acting Attorney General Sally Yates refused to enforce Trump’s executive order on immigration, erroneously known as the ‘Muslim ban,’ which led to her dismissal. There were a lot of Obama holdovers at the DOJ. Trump must clean house everywhere if he wins since the Biden folks who stay will be even more partisan and unhinged. The problem is finding suitable replacements and those willing to do the job. The Biden DOJ has persecuted and gone after multiple former Trump officials on bogus witch hunts that are ruinously expensive. That would undoubtedly scare a lot of would-be candidates out of fear of legal reprisals, and that must be snuffed out for a successful transition. 

But first, let’s win.

