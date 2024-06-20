The Transcript Is Here for Biden's Amnesty Announcement, and It Doesn't Help the 'Cheap Fake' Narrative

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave remarks to announce his amnesty plan. It was yet another incident where the president had concerning moments when it comes to his mental and cognitive faculties. As he was announcing his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was standing there smiling along, Biden forgot his name in real time. Although the White House took a bit of time doing so, they've released the official transcript of the president's remarks. Despite how White House Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday tried to gaslight the American people into believing such videos are "cheap fakes," the transcript backs up all of our concerns.

"And thanks to all the members of the Congress and Homeland Security Secretary — I (inaudible) — I’m not sure I’m going to introduce you all the way — (laughter) — but all kidding aside, Secretary Mayorkas, as well as Secretary Becerra and advocates and families for law enforcement, faith leaders, everybody who is here," the transcript put it. Mayorkas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and those other members of Congress and cabinet members continue to just smile through it.

Lately, the White House has been rather slow when it comes to posting transcripts from Biden's remarks, specifically Biden. The transcript for Biden's remarks on Tuesday looks to have come out sometime on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the remarks for First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were posted within hours. The official transcript of Harris' remarks from last week's Juneteenth event were posted right away, while Biden's remarks were delayed in such an instance as well.

Wednesday night's episode of Fox News' "Gutfeld!" played such a moment from Biden for Greg Gutfeld's monologue. Just as he's done throughout this week, Gutfeld went after the "cheap fake" narrative head on to dismantle.

Attacking CBS News' claims that accurate clips of Biden were "digitally altered," Gutfeld asked if the clip of Biden from Tuesday was "digitally altered." As the clip played multiple times, Gutfeld called out "hold on, it could be digitally altered!"

"No, sorry kids, that's real! That's the leader of the free world! I wouldn't let him lead a conga line at a nursing home," Gutfeld continued, to laughter from his audience.

"Now as we've often said, the louder the Left screams about something, the greater the chance they're doing it themselves. So as we're told Joe is as sharp as the inside of a soup can lid, always behind closed doors of course, we're also told that all the videos of Joe stumbling and slurring are an elaborate hoax. Which poses a key question: are you sh**ting me?!"

Gutfeld's monologue also went on to mention how there were narratives used against former and potentially future President Donald Trump that have been debunked, especially "the fine people" hoax from Charlottesville.

"Remember who these anti-hoax ghost busters are? The same grifters who push the 'fine people' hoax in which the media falsely endorsed Nazis. That was Biden's sole reason for running, even worse it gave Dems license to claim that 70 million people voted for a Nazi lover, which led to a Trump derangement that kept them from assessing the sad state of the country under Biden," Gutfeld offered. "That entire hoax is the foundation for the last four years. Think about it! They didn't. And now they want us to consider context for their guy, who's clearly unfit for office? What is the larger context for an old man who can't walk? Gravity?!"

Using the clever term of "dementiacrats" as a play on Democrats, Gutfeld also brought up a list of other hoaxes, including narratives about Trump saying to use bleach to cure COVID, him feeding fish at a koi pond with the Japanese prime minister, keeping kids in cages, the Steele dossier, Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, claims about border agents whipping Haitians, the Covington students, and, of course, Russian collusion as well as COVID.

The Fox News host also brought up how similar the claims that Hunter Biden's laptop was supposedly Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 election are to such "cheap fake" scoldings from members of the mainstream media. Sure enough, Gutfeld reminded, we're entering "another hoax season."

