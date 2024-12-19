Watch Dick Durbin Roast a CNN Reporter on Pay Raises

No, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) isn’t forgiven for being abjectly wrong on most policy issues, but this exchange between him and CNN’s Manu Raju is pretty funny. It’s water cooler stuff, but when Democrats start to turn on their allies in the media—things can get wildly entertaining.

The good news is that the initial spending bill to keep the government open has been scuttled after a conservative revolt on the Hill. Some dubbed The initial proposal a "cramnibus," which included several spending initiatives. Some of those expenditures included a cost of living adjustment and salary raises for members of Congress. They don’t deserve it, but Durbin thinks so. When Raju pressed on the subject, Durbin added that members haven’t had a raise in years. He also turned the tables on Raju, noting his network’s collapse with the audience.

Did Liz Cheney negotiate the CR?? https://t.co/otwClwDT5N — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) December 18, 2024

The corrupt DC swamp is rushing through a 1,500 page spending bill which they barely gave members a chance to read. It includes tons of pork including MASSIVE giveaways to Big Pharma and pay raises for congressmembers.



This bill cannot pass!!! https://t.co/G98kjG4EFB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2024

How on earth did a 3 month Continuing Resolution grow into this Cramnibus — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 18, 2024

“Half of your viewers aren’t there anymore, and you’re still getting the same paycheck,” Durbin shot back.

Democrat Senator Durbin tells @cnn reporter: “Half of your viewers aren’t there any more and you’re still getting the same paycheck.” Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/ZPXBhFngnC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 18, 2024

Yikes.

He does have a point, but again, this moment, albeit brutal for CNN, is more holiday entertainment. The current bill is dead in the water, and members of Congress are scrambling for a plan B as the government is set to shut down at 12:01 AM on Saturday.