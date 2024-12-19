Here's How Many Republicans Voted Against the New Spending Bill
Watch Dick Durbin Roast a CNN Reporter on Pay Raises

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

No, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) isn’t forgiven for being abjectly wrong on most policy issues, but this exchange between him and CNN’s Manu Raju is pretty funny. It’s water cooler stuff, but when Democrats start to turn on their allies in the media—things can get wildly entertaining.  

The good news is that the initial spending bill to keep the government open has been scuttled after a conservative revolt on the Hill. Some dubbed The initial proposal a "cramnibus," which included several spending initiatives. Some of those expenditures included a cost of living adjustment and salary raises for members of Congress. They don’t deserve it, but Durbin thinks so. When Raju pressed on the subject, Durbin added that members haven’t had a raise in years. He also turned the tables on Raju, noting his network’s collapse with the audience. 

“Half of your viewers aren’t there anymore, and you’re still getting the same paycheck,” Durbin shot back. 

Yikes.  

He does have a point, but again, this moment, albeit brutal for CNN, is more holiday entertainment. The current bill is dead in the water, and members of Congress are scrambling for a plan B as the government is set to shut down at 12:01 AM on Saturday. 

