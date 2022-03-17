The New York Post Was Banned for a Biden Story the New York Times Just Confirmed

The New York Times is out with a story today about the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. Deep down in the text, the story confirms Hunter Biden's laptop -- full of salacious information and photos -- is indeed authentic.

"The Justice Department inquiry into the business dealings of the president’s son has remained active, with a grand jury seeking information about payments from around the world," the New York Times reports. "People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it."

As part of their HUNTER BIDEN probe, prosecutors examined emails matching those from a cache that appears to have come from the laptop Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop.



Our story cites some of the emails, which were authenticated by people familiar with them & the probe https://t.co/Z3cGwII3y3 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 17, 2022

Reposting w correct date - Via @nytimes colleagues, a deep dive into the Hunter Biden investigation, including that the emails released in late 2020, and characterized as possible Russian disinformation by some, were authentic https://t.co/IwWPDPdjlS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 17, 2022

During the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post first reported on the laptop and its contents. As the oldest newspaper in the country, the New York Post was banned from Twitter for weeks after being accused of spreading "misinformation."

Nice the @NYT is catching up. But @kenvogel you missed something important. You write: “It is not clear whether the Burisma executive attended the dinner.” This email from Vadym Pozharskyi thanking Hunter 2 days after the dinner ran on @nypost front page. Denied by Biden campaign https://t.co/O57ScMhO7G pic.twitter.com/7kkbzkWaMW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 17, 2022

The Biden campaign never denied the laptop belonged to Hunter, but campaign surrogates -- including now White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki -- called talk of the laptop Russian disinformation. This claim was backed by dozens of officials in or retired from the intelligence community.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

The New York Post was banned from Twitter for writing essentially this same story. https://t.co/cD1bbD8Nqy — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) March 17, 2022

The justified outrage is palpable.

16 months after the election, the @nytimes casually admits that Hunter Biden’s laptop/emails are legit. The @nypost got smeared & suspended for reporting the truth when it mattered.



And media still defend the obvious corruption bc they’re shameless, relentless propagandists — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 17, 2022

Anyone with a brain can see that the deep state worked together with Big Tech & the establishment media to cover up Hunter's laptop scandal to protect Joe in the run up to the election.



These people are propagandists with zero credibility & should NEVER be believed on anything. https://t.co/LLZ4oiVAeq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 17, 2022

Lets list the 50 intel experts….who knew they were lying!! https://t.co/48lLNlr4rY — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 17, 2022

Presumably Twitter will now ban the @nytimes for finally reporting what the Post reported when it got banned? If not, why not? https://t.co/d2vIYYRceT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2022

Twitter suspended a major newspaper’s account for a story everyone is now forced to acknowledge was true. That’s fine, right? We’ll just be moving on? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 17, 2022

During testimony on Capitol Hill in October 2020, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted he could not prove the original New York Post story about Hunter's laptop was untrue.

When the story broke two weeks ago, Twitter locked the New York Post's account and disabled the ability for users to share the link to the Biden story on the website. They also locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the news. But according to Dorsey himself, Twitter has no proof the Biden story, and all of the documents presented to back it up, are false, fraudulent or a foreign influence campaign.

“We don’t”: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits they don't have any evidence to say the New York Post Biden story is disinformation pic.twitter.com/Yl5Ltsy1a3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2020

At the time of Dorsey's admission, the New York Post was still locked out of their Twitter account.