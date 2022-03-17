Hunter Biden

The New York Post Was Banned for a Biden Story the New York Times Just Confirmed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 17, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
The New York Post Was Banned for a Biden Story the New York Times Just Confirmed

Source: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The New York Times is out with a story today about the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. Deep down in the text, the story confirms Hunter Biden's laptop -- full of salacious information and photos -- is indeed authentic. 

"The Justice Department inquiry into the business dealings of the president’s son has remained active, with a grand jury seeking information about payments from around the world," the New York Times reports. "People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it."

During the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post first reported on the laptop and its contents. As the oldest newspaper in the country, the New York Post was banned from Twitter for weeks after being accused of spreading "misinformation." 

The Biden campaign never denied the laptop belonged to Hunter, but campaign surrogates -- including now White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki -- called talk of the laptop Russian disinformation. This claim was backed by dozens of officials in or retired from the intelligence community. 

The justified outrage is palpable.

During testimony on Capitol Hill in October 2020, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted he could not prove the original New York Post story about Hunter's laptop was untrue. 

Recommended
10 Realities of Ukraine
Victor Davis Hanson

When the story broke two weeks ago, Twitter locked the New York Post's account and disabled the ability for users to share the link to the Biden story on the website. They also locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the news. 

But according to Dorsey himself, Twitter has no proof the Biden story, and all of the documents presented to back it up, are false, fraudulent or a foreign influence campaign.

At the time of Dorsey's admission, the New York Post was still locked out of their Twitter account. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WSJ Columnist Zeroes in on Why the Biden Response to the Ukraine War Is a Mess
Matt Vespa
Reminder: Russia Remains an Active Member of the UN's...Human Rights Council
Guy Benson

WaPo: These Schools Refused to Shut Down for COVID, and Their Students Thrived
Guy Benson
Why Did Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Go Easy on Sex Offenders? One Senator Wants Answers.
Spencer Brown

Here's Why You Might Not Want to Bring Your Kids to Disney World Anymore
Matt Vespa
After Stumbling Over Ukraine, Kamala Harris Looks to Wreck Democrats' 2022 Hopes Even More
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular