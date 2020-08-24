Fact Check the Left: Did Trump Really Call Neo-Nazis at Charlottesville 'Very Fine People'?

It's the lie that keeps getting peddled by Democrats and the liberal media. It's the lie that is endlessly touted by liberal pundits on the Sunday morning talk shows. And now, it's being rehashed by creepy Joe Biden during the 2020 election. It's no shock. It was bound to be weaponized to gin up the Democratic base, which is obsessed with race. So, let's go back to August of 2017 when a bunch of neo-Nazi losers gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they were met by Antifa. Violence broke out. It was nasty.

President Trump held a press conference that sent liberal America into meltdown mode. This was the infamous "he called white nationalists fine people" moment, which is just as big a myth as Russian collusion. It's as if these clowns don't know that the transcript and the video are available. So, let's peruse that right now, where the president, at the time, was answering who was to blame for the violence (via Politico) [emphasis mine]:

REPORTER: You said there was hatred and violence on both sides? TRUMP: I do think there is blame – yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. And, and, and, and if you reported it accurately, you would say. REPORTER: The neo-Nazis started this thing. They showed up in Charlottesville. TRUMP: Excuse me, they didn't put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, of to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. REPORTER: George Washington and Robert E. Lee are not the same. TRUMP: Oh no, George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down – excuse me. Are we going to take down, are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Okay, good. Are we going to take down his statue? He was a major slave owner. Are we going to take down his statue? You know what? It’s fine, you’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people – and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally – but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.

??FACT CHECK: After Charlottesville, President Trump said, "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/qCOhDu0x3r — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 21, 2020

You see, the emphasized part of that transcript is the part the media and the Democrats intentionally leave out. Joe Biden touted this "fine people" line to attack the president in Iowa last summer. It's something that's beyond rich given Biden's history of supporting crime bills that locked up black Americans. Thus far, Joe Biden has managed to insult every ethnic and racial group imaginable since then, even declaring that black voters who don't vote for him, an old white guy, aren't really black. Biden also asked a black CBS News reporter if he was a junkie when the reporter asked if the former vice president had taken cognitive ability tests.

During the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden again rehashed this line, but even BBC fact-checked it:

According to a transcript of a press conference on 15 August, President Trump did say - when asked about the presence of neo-Nazis at the rally - "you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides." During the same press conference, Mr. [It should read ‘President’] Trump went on to say "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally."

Back in February of 2020, Factcheck.org called out Biden, who said that Trump has yet to denounce white nationalists; he has. Look at the transcript, you prat.

Verdict: It's garbage. It's a lie. It's something that will be rehashed pervasively this cycle—despite loads of evidence to the contrary. You just see how the media truly takes one-third of one sentence and two-thirds of another a few paragraphs down in the transcript to make something up. Making things up is a hallmark characteristic of the Democrat-media complex. And while we're debunking this nonsense, let's rehash a Salon article written by a Bernie Sanders supporter who said that the media is lying about Trump calling Mexicans rapists:

In one of my courses, at the University of Texas at Austin, I asked my students: “What has Donald Trump said that you found most offensive?” One student raised her hand high: “He said that all Mexicans are rapists.” I asked a coworker the same question. He replied: “He said that all Mexican immigrants are rapists.” I explained that Trump said no such thing. This is what Trump said: “When do we beat Mexico at the border? They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity. [...] When Mexico sends its people they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you; they’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting.” You might well dislike Trump’s words. I did. But let’s not make it worse. He did not say that all Mexicans are rapists. Yet that’s what many commentators did. For example, Politico misquoted Trump by omitting his phrase about “good people.” They said he was “demonizing Mexicans as rapists.” They argued that Mexicans do not really commit more rapes in the U.S. than whites. But that’s not what Trump claimed.

Yeah, folks, the liberal media lies. They've been lying about this president for quite some time. You all know this—this Charlottesville remark is no different, but it deals with race, Nazis, and Confederate statues, so you know all of these dishonest clowns were drooling over their pieces that would highlight this small portion of the transcript. And they wonder why people call them the "enemies of the people."