Here's How Many Republicans Voted Against the New Spending Bill
Dems Fume Over Latest GOP Spending Bill
BREAKING: House GOP Announces New Spending Deal After First Bill Crashes and Burns
Trump Takes Aim at Rep. Chip Roy, Calls for Republicans to Primary Him
Could Trump Broker a Peace Deal Between Putin and Zelensky? Here's What We...
Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter
VIP
Confirmation We No Longer Have an Actual President, and the Press Struggles to...
Could Elon Musk or Vivek Ramaswamy Take Mike Johnson's Speakership?
While the Rest of the Country Struggled, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Profited Big...
VIP
Jill Biden Wants Joe to 'Burn It All Down' In Vengeful Plea
Trump Supports Newly Re-Negotiated Spending Bill, Praises Mike Johnson In Turn of Events
John Fetterman Is Actually Willing to Be Part of the Process of Advice...
Trump Should Drain the Air Force Swamp
Gov. Hochul Now Also in Favor of Abolishing the Electoral College
Tipsheet

Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding Bill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 19, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The failure of the Trump-backed spending bill has sparked a wave of reactions across the political spectrum, with both supporters and critics expressing frustration. Proponents of the bill see its collapse as a missed opportunity to advance key priorities. At the same time, opponents view it as a necessary check on what they believe is an overreach of political influence. The fallout comes after Republicans criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) for pushing what Elon Musk called “pork” provisions to the House floor. After hefty negations, lawmakers came to an agreement to water down the spending bill to just under 200 pages after the original draft was more than 1,300 pages. The newly re-negotiated bill even got the support of President-elect Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

However, more than 30 Republicans, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-kY.), voted “No" on the continuing resolution, which some claim is a direct attack on Trump’s incoming agenda. 

Below is a list of the 38 Republicans who voted against the Trump-backed bill. 

Now, here are some reactions to that. 

Elon Musk blamed Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), saying a potential government shutdown is his fault. 

Recommended

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Jeffries called the draft laughable and said it was not serious before lawmakers voted on it. 

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” he said. 

Meanwhile, one of the biggest opposers of the funding bill, Republican Rep. Tim Burchette (R-Tenn.), voted “no,” saying his reason lies mainly in the redacted pay raise for Congress members. 

However, critics said raising the pay paise for Congress members would have been a wasteful use of government funds. 

Just before the vote, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R- Fl) scorched Earth on Democrats for opposing the new spending bill. 

“The deal on the table will keep the government open, and if you guys choose to shut it down, it will be on YOU, NOT the Republican Party!” she said on the House floor. 

Vice President-elect JD Vance also hit back against lawmakers who voted against the CR. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated the CR's failure. 

"It's a good thing the bill failed in the House," Schumer told reporters as he exited the Senate chamber. "And now it's time to go back to the bipartisan agreement we came to."

Tags: GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SPENDING BILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter Jeff Charles
Here's How Many Republicans Voted Against the New Spending Bill Matt Vespa
Why Did ABC Roll Over and Beg Trump for Mercy? Kurt Schlichter
Trump Eviscerates Fani Willis After News She's Been Kicked Off His Case Jeff Charles
While the Rest of the Country Struggled, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Profited Big Time on Covid Bailouts Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
Advertisement