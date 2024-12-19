Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding Bill

The failure of the Trump-backed spending bill has sparked a wave of reactions across the political spectrum, with both supporters and critics expressing frustration. Proponents of the bill see its collapse as a missed opportunity to advance key priorities. At the same time, opponents view it as a necessary check on what they believe is an overreach of political influence. The fallout comes after Republicans criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) for pushing what Elon Musk called “pork” provisions to the House floor. After hefty negations, lawmakers came to an agreement to water down the spending bill to just under 200 pages after the original draft was more than 1,300 pages. The newly re-negotiated bill even got the support of President-elect Donald Trump.

However, more than 30 Republicans, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-kY.), voted “No" on the continuing resolution, which some claim is a direct attack on Trump’s incoming agenda.

Below is a list of the 38 Republicans who voted against the Trump-backed bill.

Here’s a list of the 38 Republicans who voted against the Trump endorsed CR tonight.



Aaron Bean

Andy Biggs

Josh Brecheen

Tim Burchett

Eric Burlison

Kat Cammack

Michael Cloud

Andrew Clyde

Eli Crane

John Curtis

Jeff Duncan

Russ Fulcher

Bob Good

Paul Gosar

Andy Harris

Wesley Hunt… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 20, 2024

Now, here are some reactions to that.

Democrats just voted to SHUT DOWN the government.



They’re desperate to try and sabotage President Trump’s mission to rebuild and restore America. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 19, 2024

Unfortunately, propaganda works (sigh).



We need to teach people that any given piece of legislation will do the OPPOSITE of its name! https://t.co/ecBdwE0oxB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

Elon Musk blamed Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), saying a potential government shutdown is his fault.

A super fair & simple bill was put to a vote and only 2 Democrats in Congress were in favor.



Therefore, responsibility for the shutdown rests squarely on the shoulders of @RepJeffries. https://t.co/TKq65oKLs4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

Jeffries called the draft laughable and said it was not serious before lawmakers voted on it.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest opposers of the funding bill, Republican Rep. Tim Burchette (R-Tenn.), voted “no,” saying his reason lies mainly in the redacted pay raise for Congress members.

I voted no on a Trillion Dollar CR that I wasn’t even allowed to read. pic.twitter.com/Y6CUtsIRaG — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 20, 2024

However, critics said raising the pay paise for Congress members would have been a wasteful use of government funds.

MILLIONS of Americans are in need of critical disaster relief from FEMA, and Democrats just voted to withhold it and shut down the government.



This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/eOX49IkTb8 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 20, 2024

Just before the vote, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R- Fl) scorched Earth on Democrats for opposing the new spending bill.

“The deal on the table will keep the government open, and if you guys choose to shut it down, it will be on YOU, NOT the Republican Party!” she said on the House floor.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also hit back against lawmakers who voted against the CR.

🚨🇺🇸 JD VANCE: DEMOCRATS ASKED FOR A SHUTDOWN—NOW THEY’LL GET IT



"The Democrats voted to shut down the government, rejecting a clean CR to deny the president negotiating leverage in his new term.



They’d rather shut it down to fight for global censorship bullshit.



They’ve asked… https://t.co/YzF1hWXrLc pic.twitter.com/Iz9UbJv1Cf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated the CR's failure.

"It's a good thing the bill failed in the House," Schumer told reporters as he exited the Senate chamber. "And now it's time to go back to the bipartisan agreement we came to."