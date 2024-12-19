Another College Racism Hoax Got Exposed

We’re back to this silly game, huh? All these stories always end the same way. Enough. College liberals, you’re not more intelligent than the police. You’re going to get caught, and it’s at a point where everyone sees your detachment from reality. We have another race hoax on a college campus, where someone wrote “f**k n**gers, Trump Rules” on the plaza of Rhodes College, a private liberal arts institution in Memphis, Tennessee.

Another FAKE race hoax



A message stating, “F*ck N****rs, Trump Rules” was found on @RhodesCollege campus. The individual who reported the message just admitted the whole thing was fabricated.



Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/DjT2u5HD6x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

And after an initial investigation, it’s been revealed as a total hoax (via WREG Memphis):

Rhodes College says vulgar and racist messages that were found on its campus earlier this month were fabricated. Rhodes began an investigation into the alleged hate crime with the help of Memphis Police after hateful messages were found scrawled around a plaza. […] Rhodes said the person responsible has admitted responsibility. “This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us,” the college said in a statement.

Reconstruction is over. Jim Crow is long dead. Does there need to be more work in race relations? Sure, no doubt. Society is constantly changing, at times for the worse, as we’ve seen with some of this pro-genital mutilation stuff regarding transgender advocates.

We’re at a point where all of these stories should be regarded with deep skepticism, if not outright rejection, since the Left has been busted repeatedly for peddling such hoaxes.