Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons

The Biden White House got a head start on Monday night when it comes to celebrating Juneteenth, a federal holiday which isn't celebrated until June 19. It was yet another event where President Joe Biden had people talking as he was slurring his words during the remarks he gave, and appeared lifeless during other parts of the program beforehand.

It was a bad look from the start, as Biden came shuffling out of the White House escorted by Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the concert, Biden was seen barely moving, not blinking, staring off into space, and unable to clap along to the beat, to the point where he just gave up. The smile that we see from him at points was that of a confused old man, not the leader of the free world about to give remarks. He was also seen sipping from a mysterious orange drink at times.

And yet, the president still stood up to deliver remarks. He even took some cheap shots at his Republican opponents. For what it's worth, the effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday was largely a bipartisan effort, with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) heavily involved.

Biden referred to Republicans as "old ghosts in new garments trying to take us back," to reaction from the audience. "Well, there are, taking away your freedoms to make it harder for black people to vote," he claimed. "Well, or have your vote counted," he continued, slurring a bit there. "Closing doors of opportunity! Attacking the values of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion! If you can believe it, banning books about black experiences," he said, before making an odd noise that sounded like he was gagging, though he was able to continue on and claim Republicans are "trying to erase and rewrite history!"

Biden's often peddled lies about voting laws before, including and especially with Georgia's voting law. After that bill was signed into law there in March 2021, turnout exploded in the subsequent elections. Biden did the same thing when signing the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday back in June 2021.

The president's also made such claims before about "banning books," when the focus has been on sexually explicit adult materials that don't belong in school libraries.

In a moment of obvious decline, that has received considerable attention and concern, Biden slurred incomprehensibly before declaring something about how "our freedom can never be secured!"

The White House does not yet have a transcript out for the event as of Tuesday afternoon, although they do have one for the remarks Harris gave at the event. Perhaps they are still trying to figure out what the president was saying and how to spin it.

The Juneteenth event, which was held over a week before the actual holiday in question, comes as there's many interesting political backdrops for the president and his reelection campaign.

Biden's support is plummeting with black voters. There's been warning signs for months that he's not retaining that 2020 coalition, and in what looks to be a close and competitive election, that's not a good sign. Such concerns have become more noticeable, though Democrats are in denial. The other matter is that Biden is still considered fit to give remarks in public, and ironically enough he's speaking at Eveytown's Gun Sense University, after First Son Hunter Biden was just found guilty of gun charges earlier on Tuesday.

It's no wonder that the White House doesn't want to release the full audio of Biden's interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur, a move which the House is looking to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over.

