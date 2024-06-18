KJP Repeatedly Pressed on the Timing of Biden's Latest Amnesty Handout
Powerful Democrats Ignore Legal Violations by Liberal Supreme Court Justice
Israel Approves Plans for Offensive Against Hezbollah in Lebanon
911 Services Down Statewide in Massachusetts
Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's Latest Amnesty Attempt
Is This the Next FTX?
The White House Correspondents Did Not Toss Biden Under a Bus, He Once...
Is There Another Trump VP Name Not on the List?
Several School Districts Across One State Help Children Change Their Gender Without Parent...
Why Is Putin Visiting North Korea?
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl in NYC
This Stunner of an Iowa Poll Is Another Loud Alarm Bell for the...
'Sanctuary City' Swallows Massive Red Pill After Illegal Alien Child Sex Offender Was...
Police in This Democrat City Will Begin Recruiting Illegal Aliens
Tipsheet

Biden Suffers Another Brain Fart When Announcing Amnesty Plan

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 18, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has had an uptick of worrisome moments in recent weeks, raising concerns about his mental decline and cognitive abilities, all while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claims that the video evidence we're seeing amounts to "cheap fakes." Earlier on Tuesday, when announcing his amnesty plan, the president experienced even more of those moments.

Advertisement

The event was billed as "New Actions to Keep Families Together," with several mentions about it on the White House briefing room website. Notably missing is a transcript of Biden's remarks. It's not hard to see why. 

As Biden went to thank the secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with Alejandro Mayorkas standing right there smiling, the president experienced a moment of confusion in real time as he muttered something about introducing him. Mayorkas continued to stand there smiling throughout, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the others complicit in such elder abuse.

"As Biden's brain breakages go, that's probably one of the worst yet," Bonchie wrote when covering the moment for our sister site of Red State.

Another clip shows Biden slurring his words. 

In his more lucid moments, Biden bragged about his plan supposedly being popular and engaged in quite the gaslighting of the American people's concerns with illegal immigrations, including those who are victims of violent crimes by such people. 

Recommended

Remember That ‘Trans Woman’ Who Went Topless at the Biden White House? Well… Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Biden noted "the action I'm announcing today," which he's tellingly doing through a unilateral executive order, is "overwhelmingly supported by the American people, no matter what the other team says."

It's worth reminding that a major takeaway of the CBS News/YouGov America poll released last week had to do with how 62 percent of voters support mass deportations of illegal immigrants. As far as "what the other team says," the CBS News write-up also highlighted it's not even a partisan issue. 

Already just this week, Madeline has covered incidents of one illegal immigrant arrested for involvement in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, and another who allegedly raped and murdered a mother of five

"We can both secure the border and provide legal pathways to citizenship. We have to acknowledge that the patience and the goodwill of the American people is being tested by their fears at the border. They don't understand a lot," Biden still dared to claim.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre was meanwhile asked throughout Tuesday's press briefing about the timing of the executive action taken on amnesty, though she repeatedly dodged the issue, including when it comes to the timing of an election year. 

Tuesday's concerning moments from Biden were similar in a lot of ways to his remarks at the Juneteenth event from last Monday. While the White House eventually put out the transcript of the president's remarks from such an event, there's tellingly no accounting in the official transcript of his slurring and verbal stumbles. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember That ‘Trans Woman’ Who Went Topless at the Biden White House? Well… Madeline Leesman
'Sanctuary City' Swallows Massive Red Pill After Illegal Alien Child Sex Offender Was Freed Mia Cathell
Let's Talk About That Weird Viral Video of Obama Escorting a 'Frozen' Biden Off Stage Guy Benson
Powerful Democrats Ignore Legal Violations by Liberal Supreme Court Justice Katie Pavlich
KJP's Deepfake Hoax, Sleepy Joe Scandal, Seinfeld vs the Mod! Townhall Video
Epic Government Incompetence Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember That ‘Trans Woman’ Who Went Topless at the Biden White House? Well… Madeline Leesman
Advertisement