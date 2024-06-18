Biden Suffers Another Brain Fart When Announcing Amnesty Plan

President Joe Biden has had an uptick of worrisome moments in recent weeks, raising concerns about his mental decline and cognitive abilities, all while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claims that the video evidence we're seeing amounts to "cheap fakes." Earlier on Tuesday, when announcing his amnesty plan, the president experienced even more of those moments.

Biden shuffles onto stage, where he'll soon take unilateral action that gives MASS AMNESTY to a million illegals in the country — as the border is overrun and Biden migrant crime runs rampant.



Immediate green cards. 3-year pathway to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/NJhnnnuXJJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2024

The event was billed as "New Actions to Keep Families Together," with several mentions about it on the White House briefing room website. Notably missing is a transcript of Biden's remarks. It's not hard to see why.

As Biden went to thank the secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with Alejandro Mayorkas standing right there smiling, the president experienced a moment of confusion in real time as he muttered something about introducing him. Mayorkas continued to stand there smiling throughout, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the others complicit in such elder abuse.

"As Biden's brain breakages go, that's probably one of the worst yet," Bonchie wrote when covering the moment for our sister site of Red State.

Another clip shows Biden slurring his words.

Biden's brain is malfunctioning in real time — yikes! pic.twitter.com/GjnnpqrPgP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2024

In his more lucid moments, Biden bragged about his plan supposedly being popular and engaged in quite the gaslighting of the American people's concerns with illegal immigrations, including those who are victims of violent crimes by such people.

Biden noted "the action I'm announcing today," which he's tellingly doing through a unilateral executive order, is "overwhelmingly supported by the American people, no matter what the other team says."

It's worth reminding that a major takeaway of the CBS News/YouGov America poll released last week had to do with how 62 percent of voters support mass deportations of illegal immigrants. As far as "what the other team says," the CBS News write-up also highlighted it's not even a partisan issue.

Biden claims his unilateral MASS AMNESTY scheme is "overwhelmingly supported by the American people."



(Actually, two-thirds of Americans support mass criminal alien deportations) pic.twitter.com/fMw9XHVQUr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2024

Already just this week, Madeline has covered incidents of one illegal immigrant arrested for involvement in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, and another who allegedly raped and murdered a mother of five.

"We can both secure the border and provide legal pathways to citizenship. We have to acknowledge that the patience and the goodwill of the American people is being tested by their fears at the border. They don't understand a lot," Biden still dared to claim.

Biden says Americans overwhelmingly support mass deportations because they "don't understand" the border crisis — as U.S. citizens fall victim to BIDEN MIGRANT CRIME across the country pic.twitter.com/fh0BSlTJ2M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2024

Jean-Pierre was meanwhile asked throughout Tuesday's press briefing about the timing of the executive action taken on amnesty, though she repeatedly dodged the issue, including when it comes to the timing of an election year.

Tuesday's concerning moments from Biden were similar in a lot of ways to his remarks at the Juneteenth event from last Monday. While the White House eventually put out the transcript of the president's remarks from such an event, there's tellingly no accounting in the official transcript of his slurring and verbal stumbles.

"What's your message to Republicans who say this particular move [Biden’s latest mass amnesty proposal] is just an election year stunt?"



KJP: "I'm not hear to talk about election year." pic.twitter.com/8C56o2cOFs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2024



