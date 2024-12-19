Another College Racism Hoax Got Exposed
Watch a Dem Senator Take a CNN Reporter to the Cleaners When Asked...
Here's How Many Republicans Voted Against the New Spending Bill
Dems Fume Over Latest GOP Spending Bill
BREAKING: House GOP Announces New Spending Deal After First Bill Crashes and Burns
Trump Takes Aim at Rep. Chip Roy, Calls for Republicans to Primary Him
VIP
Confirmation We No Longer Have an Actual President
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble
Could Elon Musk or Vivek Ramaswamy Take Mike Johnson's Speakership?
Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding...
While the Rest of the Country Struggled, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Profited Big...
VIP
Jill Biden Wants Joe to 'Burn It All Down' In Vengeful Plea
Trump Supports Newly Re-Negotiated Spending Bill, Praises Mike Johnson In Turn of Events
John Fetterman Is Actually Willing to Be Part of the Process of Advice...
Tipsheet

So, We Have Secret Talks on a Border Bill Happening Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2024 11:05 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

We won an election based on the Democrats being wholly incompetent on immigration and border security, so what do Republicans do? They’re working on a secret immigration bill during the lame-duck period. It’s a sick joke and a total disgrace. First, any comprehensive immigration deal with Democrats is going to be littered with nonsense, like a pathway to citizenship and other provisions that were roundly rejected in the 2024 election. Mass deportations are what’s on the agenda right now—that’s it. Second, you know the bill is bad if these talks are described as “very serious” and “very secret” (via Axios):

Advertisement

A small, bipartisan group of senators have been quietly sketching out a possible new border deal for early 2025, Axios has learned. 

Why it matters: Border and immigration reform is the white whale of Congress. It's also President-elect Trump's No. 1 priority.

Top Senate Republicans plan to move quickly on a border package, using the budget reconciliation process to get it done. 

But the idea of a bipartisan border deal that could get 60 votes has popped up as GOP infighting drags on over the best path forward in Trump's first 100 days.

Zoom in: At least two Trump-state Democrats have been involved in the conversations, which Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) described as "very" serious and the details "very secret." 

"If we can do border separately — without reconciliation — then [Trump's] okay with" one reconciliation package, Mullin, who's been a key link between Trump, the Senate and the House, told Axios. 

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is one of those Democrats.: "If there's willingness to work in a bipartisan way to do some stuff, not only on border security, but on immigration reform, I think it would be great." 

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who is up for reelection next cycle, told Axios of the bipartisan border talks: "We're gonna be certainly engaged in efforts to make that happen." 

"There are all kinds of conversations — and I hope to be a part of them as they continue — aiming at comprehensive immigration reform," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. 

Recommended

Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding Bill Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In late October, there was talk that something like this could bubble up from the swamp after the elections. As Democrats see their position on illegal aliens as no longer palatable to most voters, maybe they might tuck away the amnesty nonsense, but I doubt it. Also, stuff cobbled together during lame-duck sessions is always dicey territory; these lawmakers were working against the will of the voters last month.  

The words “secret,” “comprehensive,” and “bipartisan” usually mean impending legislation that’s atrocious. Don’t expect much from these talks. Kill whatever they’re cooking up there. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding Bill Sarah Arnold
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter Jeff Charles
Why Did ABC Roll Over and Beg Trump for Mercy? Kurt Schlichter
Another College Racism Hoax Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Trump Eviscerates Fani Willis After News She's Been Kicked Off His Case Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reactions Pour In After More Than 30 Republicans Voted Against the Trump-Backing Funding Bill Sarah Arnold
Advertisement