So, We Have Secret Talks on a Border Bill Happening Right Now

We won an election based on the Democrats being wholly incompetent on immigration and border security, so what do Republicans do? They’re working on a secret immigration bill during the lame-duck period. It’s a sick joke and a total disgrace. First, any comprehensive immigration deal with Democrats is going to be littered with nonsense, like a pathway to citizenship and other provisions that were roundly rejected in the 2024 election. Mass deportations are what’s on the agenda right now—that’s it. Second, you know the bill is bad if these talks are described as “very serious” and “very secret” (via Axios):

A small, bipartisan group of senators have been quietly sketching out a possible new border deal for early 2025, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Border and immigration reform is the white whale of Congress. It's also President-elect Trump's No. 1 priority.

Top Senate Republicans plan to move quickly on a border package, using the budget reconciliation process to get it done.

But the idea of a bipartisan border deal that could get 60 votes has popped up as GOP infighting drags on over the best path forward in Trump's first 100 days.

Zoom in: At least two Trump-state Democrats have been involved in the conversations, which Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) described as "very" serious and the details "very secret."

"If we can do border separately — without reconciliation — then [Trump's] okay with" one reconciliation package, Mullin, who's been a key link between Trump, the Senate and the House, told Axios.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is one of those Democrats.: "If there's willingness to work in a bipartisan way to do some stuff, not only on border security, but on immigration reform, I think it would be great."

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who is up for reelection next cycle, told Axios of the bipartisan border talks: "We're gonna be certainly engaged in efforts to make that happen."

"There are all kinds of conversations — and I hope to be a part of them as they continue — aiming at comprehensive immigration reform," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.