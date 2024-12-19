Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble

In a recent statement, incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan issued a stern warning to state leaders that may seek to defy federal border policies. While highlighting the importance of upholding national security and the integrity of immigration regulations, Homan stressed that any state actions contrary to federal laws would not be tolerated, emphasizing consequences if they refused to comply with mass deportation efforts.

After Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs declared she would not cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies, Homan speculated that Hobbs may face “multiple” criminal charges and jail time “on day one” of Trump’s term.

Hobbs recently claimed that Trump’s border policies would “harm or terrorize our communities” and insisted she would continue encouraging one of the most invasion and destructive border crises in U.S. history that has allowed rapists, murderers, human traffickers, and deadly substances such as fentanyl to pout into every crevice of American communities.

“What I will unequivocally say is that, as governor, I will not tolerate efforts that are part of misguided policies that harm our communities, that threaten our communities, that terrorize our communities, and Arizona will not take part in those,” the governor told ABC News last month. She claimed that allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S. through ports of entry is "the actual work happening.”

Hobbs said she would not be “participating in misguided efforts” facilitated by the incoming Trump Administration, arguing that the resources used to secure the border would divert law enforcement attention away from “the work that they do every day to keep our communities safe.” Hobbs also echoed Democrat’s claim that Trump’s immigration policies “tear families apart,” defiantly saying that it would not happen on her watch.

However, Homas clapped back, asking his X followers if they would like to see Hobbs “behind bars on day one.”

Yes or no, would you like to see Governor Hobbs behind bars on day 1?



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has reaffirmed her pledge to take care of the estimated 250,000 illegal aliens in her state over any American citizen.



She even outright refuses to work with President… https://t.co/kZ0XwpR3qc — Tom Homan - Border Czar Commentary and News (@TomHoman_) December 18, 2024

He pointed out that the governor has vowed to put the 250,000 illegal aliens' well-being and needs in her state over her own citizens.

“From neglect of duty to ethical violations, it sounds like Governor Hobbs is bound to be guilty of multiple things on day one,” Homan wrote.