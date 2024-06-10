Oh, So That's Why Israel Kicked Al Jazeera Out of the Country
Tipsheet

How Do Americans Feel About Mass Deportations? Here's What a New CBS Poll Found.

Katie Pavlich
June 10, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Last week President Joe Biden signed a "border security" executive order as a last ditch effort to save his poll numbers ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Now, new polling shows a majority of registered voters -- 63 percent -- are not only against Biden's open border policies, but that they want mass deportations of illegal aliens. 

"Would you support a new government program that would deport all people living in the U.S. illegally?" polling from CBS News and YouGov asked. 

Meanwhile, Biden's executive order has done nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country and Border Patrol is still being instructed to release military aged men onto the streets of America.  

