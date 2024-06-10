How Do Americans Feel About Mass Deportations? Here's What a New CBS Poll Found.

Last week President Joe Biden signed a "border security" executive order as a last ditch effort to save his poll numbers ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Now, new polling shows a majority of registered voters -- 63 percent -- are not only against Biden's open border policies, but that they want mass deportations of illegal aliens.

"Would you support a new government program that would deport all people living in the U.S. illegally?" polling from CBS News and YouGov asked.

CBS POLL: Nearly two-thirds of voters support President Trump's proposal for mass deportations of illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/q28m2y6kt1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

Over 60 PERCENT of registered voters support a national deportation program, including majority of Hispanics. (@CBSNews/@YouGov) pic.twitter.com/ucobysVdBo — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) June 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden's executive order has done nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country and Border Patrol is still being instructed to release military aged men onto the streets of America.

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained an internal Border Patrol memo sent to agents in San Diego sector after President Biden’s executive order took effect, instructing them to release single adults from all but six countries in the eastern hemisphere & classifying them as “hard” or “very… pic.twitter.com/OaSLSYbuC1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2024