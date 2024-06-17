‘Savage Animal’: Republicans React to the Arrest of an Illegal Alien Charged With Rape, Murder

An illegal alien from El Salvador has been charged with the rape and murder of a mother of five in Maryland.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, was arrested late Friday and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Rachel Morin, 37, the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Morin was last seen on August 5, 2023 after going for a hike on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. When she never returned, she was reported missing by her boyfriend, according to WMAR Baltimore.

The following day, authorities were alerted that a body had been discovered on the trail. It was Morin’s. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

The DNA from the crime scene matched the DNA to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles from earlier that year.

Reportedly, Martinez-Hernandez came to the United States illegally in February 2023 after he was suspected of murder in El Salvador.

“It’s my understanding that this suspect, this monster, fled to the United States illegally after committing the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador, a month early, in January 2023. Once in our country, and likely emboldened by his anonymity, he brutally attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion in March of 2023 in Los Angeles…that was our first DNA match linking Rachel’s case to the Los Angeles case,” Hartford Sheriff Jeff Gahler said in the press conference.

Speaking directly to Biden and to U.S. Congress, Gahler added, “We are 1,800 miles from the southern border and the American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies. This is the second time in just two years that an innocent Hartford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally.”

In both cases, the suspects hailed from El Salvador with ties to gangs.

“Victor Hernandez did not come here to make a better life for himself or for his family. He came here to escape the crime he committed in El Salvador. He came here and murdered Rachel. And God-willing, no one else. But that should have never been allowed to happen,” he added.

Republican lawmakers sounded off on the reports that an illegal alien had been arrested in connection with Morin’s death.

“We just recently learned that the murderer of Rachel Morin — a beautiful young mother of five — was a savage degenerate from El Salvador who raped and beat her after doing something similar in El Salvador,” Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said in an interview.

“Yet, Joe Biden, rather than getting serious about immigrant crime, is about to give amnesty to more than a million illegal aliens,” he added.

“President Biden's open border policies killed another American. Rachel Morin and Laken Riley should be alive today,” Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on X.

“Every state is a border state under Biden — and every American is paying the price for his incompetence. What an utter disgrace,” he added.

