Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter

The 15-year-old girl who allegedly carried out a mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, had reportedly been in contact with a 20-year-old man from California who was allegedly planning a separate mass attack on a government building.

The authorities are currently investigating Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow’s motive for opening fire at the school on Monday, killing a teacher and student while injuring six others. Rupnow is believed to have turned the gun on herself after carrying out the school shooting in Wisconsin. Now, investigators are looking into her relationship with Alexander Charles Paffendorf, a 20-year-old man from Carlsbad, California.

The authorities confirmed that the alleged conversations between Rupnow and Paffendorf included discussions on his intention to target a government building with explosives.

“During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he had told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” CBS News reported. Investigators are still piecing together how the two individuals began speaking.

Law enforcement is also looking into how Rupnow obtained the firearms she carried with her during the attack and are investigating possible involvement from her parents.

FBI agents discovered Paffendorf’s plan to target a government building after looking into Rupnow’s communications. Under California’s red flag law, they issued a restraining order requiring him to give up his firearms and ammunition.

The FBI saw messages between him and Rupnow, the order says. It does not go into further detail about the communication or the alleged plans. The order was approved by a San Diego County judge and served at the Carlsbad home just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, it shows. A court hearing about the order is set for Jan. 3, the document reads. The order says guns were reported and searched for, but it does not say police seized any. The order requires someone to turn over firearms and not to possess any guns while it is in effect.

CBS 8 detailed the police raid to obtain Paffendorf’s firearms.

A San Diego Superior Court Judge approved the restraining order on Tuesday, December 17, at 8:51 p.m. Not long after the judge signed the order, Paffendorf's Carlsbad neighbors saw more than a dozen police cars enter the complex. "They had their full guns out all over the street," neighbor Alex Gallegos told CBS 8. "There were cop cars. I'd say about 15 cops here." Gallegos then saw police carrying out what he described as a "black gun box." "I saw them carrying out the big box," Gallegos said. "I didn't see them arrest anybody, but they gave high-fives as it came to an end." Gallegos added, "It sounds pretty wild and scary that this could happen so close to home.

Alexander Paffendorf’s father Andrew’s LinkedIn page shows an extensive resume & education specifically mentioned law enforcement and homeland security. He’s worked at high levels internationally related to fitness, technology and has a history in security. pic.twitter.com/QGvEMwhLoc — Ailis (@Freyazon) December 19, 2024

Law enforcement has not indicated whether Paffendorf would be facing arrest but are continuing to monitor his activities and any potential connection to Rupnow’s attack. He has not had any previous run-ins with the law.