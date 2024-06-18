One Media Campaign Against Trump Appears to Have Failed Spectacularly
Tipsheet

Biden Announces 'Mass Amnesty' for Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 18, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden on Tuesday announced a new policy that would protect illegal immigrant spouses and children of U.S. citizens from being deported. 

The Department of Homeland Security will implement the new policy, which will help these individuals in the country illegally apply for lawful permanent residence without having to leave the U.S. 

“In order to be eligible, noncitizens must – as of June 17, 2024 – have resided in the United States for 10 or more years and be legally married to a U.S. citizen, while satisfying all applicable legal requirements,” the White House explained. “On average, those who are eligible for this process have resided in the U.S. for 23 years.

“Those who are approved after DHS’s case-by-case assessment of their application will be afforded a three-year period to apply for permanent residency,” the statement continued. “They will be allowed to remain with their families in the United States and be eligible for work authorization for up to three years. This will apply to all married couples who are eligible.”

The move will protect about half a million noncitizen spouses of U.S. citizens and 50,000 noncitizen children under the age of 21 whose parent is married to a U.S. citizen. 

The White House claimed the move to “promote family unity” will “strengthen our economy.” 

Those on the right blasted the move. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

