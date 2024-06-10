UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Drafted by United States

In another display of how the Biden administration has been looking to impede the Israel war effort in its fight against Hamas, the United Nations Security Council voted on Monday to pass a ceasefire resolution that was drafted by the United States. Fourteen out of 15 members voted in favor, while Russia abstained. Such a resolution calls for a ceasefire, even without the immediate release of all of the hostages that Hamas took as part of the October 7 attack they perpetrated against Israel.

Those members voting in favor included "China, France, United Kingdom, United States, Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

The administration is escalating its war against Israel.

This morning the US will bring this resolution to a vote in the UN Security Council. Its purpose is to force Israel to capitulate to Hamas/Iran and lose the war, accomplishing none of its goals - leaving Hamas in power,… pic.twitter.com/YqRHUmt2Tq — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) June 10, 2024

Of particular concern of the resolution involves how Phase 1 doesn't call for the release of all the hostages or the remains of the killed hostages. That phase calls for, with added emphasis:

an immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages including women, the elderly, and the wounded, the return of the remains of some hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip to all Palestinian civilians who need it, including housing units delivered by the international community;

It's not until phase 2 that the rest of the hostages are to be released, as it reads that "upon agreement of the parties, a permanent end to hostilities, in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza..."

The resolution also includes a phase committed to a "reconstruction plan for Gaza," which President Joe Biden himself promoted when announcing the proposal on May 31, making clear that it will be funded by American taxpayers.

Towards the end of the resolution is another Democratic talking point that calls for a two-state solution. An "unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with. the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority[,]" is mentioned.

Good luck achieving that.

The Security Council adopted the Biden Admin’s anti-Israel resolution today that has many fundamental flaws including embracing Hamas’ position of a complete ceasefire over Israel’s objections that is a gift to Hamas and keeps Hamas in a position to attack Israel again and again… https://t.co/UhbB26HrME — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) June 10, 2024

Today’s UN Security Council resolution is fatally flawed for one reason above all others: It treats Hamas as a legitimate actor. The US position should always be that Hamas is a brutal terrorist group that should be destroyed. And that its state sponsors must be held accountable. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) June 10, 2024

Reporting from the UN News focus on members being concerned about "Palestinian lives," especially when it comes to Algeria:

Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama said that his compatriots “deeply feel” the suffering of Palestinians and with their own history of struggle against colonial occupation, “fully understand and support” the Palestinian people’s legitimate and just demands. “As a free and dignified people, the Palestinians will never accept living under occupation. They will never abdicate their fight for liberation,” he said. Stressing that Algeria’s sole guiding principle has been to save Palestinian lives, he said that his country cannot remain silent in the face of collective punishment against Palestinian people. “Palestinian lives matter,” he stressed.

This is not the first time that the United States has taken problematic action against Israel at the United Nations. What was once more so a failure of bold leadership in favor of Israel has turned to anti-Israel sentiments on display, though. Back in late March, the United States chose to abstain rather than veto a ceasefire proposal. While the move was met with criticism, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby actually spun the abstention as a pro-Israel move.

Although the United States in April vetoed allowing for the Palestinian territories to gain membership, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood still stressed support for a two-state solution. The anti-Israel United Nations recognized the "State of Palestine" last month.

UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says that Israel has accepted the proposal. The date in question referenced in the proposal is May 31, when Biden announced those three phases, though there was some pushback from Israel at the time with regards to Biden's description of the deal being "not accurate."

#BREAKING: The UN Security Council just adopted a US-proposed resolution supporting the ceasefire proposal outlined by President Biden on May 31.



The resolution passed with 14 yes votes; Russia abstained.



The adopted resolution notes that Israel has accepted the proposal and… pic.twitter.com/7f9IFgPKiH — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 10, 2024

NEW: Today, the UN Security Council sent a clear message to Hamas:



Accept the ceasefire-hostage deal on the table.



Israel has already accepted this deal.



The fighting could stop today – and hostages could come home today – if Hamas agreed to the deal. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) June 10, 2024

The UN News report also highlighted how Israel remains committed to its aims of bringing the hostages home and "dismantl[ing] Hamas, with added emphasis:

The Representative of Israel Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly said her country’s goals have been “very clear” since the first few days following 7 October: “To bring all our hostages back home and to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities…and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future”. “As we have echoed several times in this very chamber, once these goals are met, the war will end,” she added, noting that 120 hostages remain in captivity and that Hamas continues firing rockets at Israeli towns and cities. She called for more pressure on Hamas, stating that although three resolutions have been adopted by the Security Council calling for hostages to be released, none have been freed as a result. “The pressure on the terrorists should have begun long ago but it is still not too late, it must begin now,” she added. “We will continue until all of the hostages are returned and until Hamas’ military and governing capabilities are dismantled,” she said. “Israel will not engage in meaningless and endless negotiations which can be exploited by Hamas as a means to stall for time,” she added.