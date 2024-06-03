Here's When Netanyahu Will Address Congress

Following an invitation sent last Friday from Congressional leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address Congress on June 13. The address has been trending over social media, as this will be Netanyahu's fourth address, the most of any foreign leader. No doubt there's bound to be some noteworthy reactions from the antisemitic far-left, especially as Democrats find themselves in disarray when it comes to supporting Israel.

I am honored to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress. pic.twitter.com/rYKx0Z1p93 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 31, 2024

Sources confirmed to outlets such as The Hill, POLITICO, and Punchbowl News. The report from POLITICO mentioned a curious detail, which is that President Joe Biden will be attending the G-7 address in Italy on such a date.

Among the far-left members expressing their disapproval included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who shared a lengthy post on Friday when news came in of the invitation from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Sanders himself even reminded that he is in support of how the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced last month that it was seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Israel, of course, had the right to defend itself against the horrific Hamas terrorist attack of October 7th, but it did not, and does not, have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 1, 2024

It most certainly does not have the right to block humanitarian aid from coming in to the desperate people of Gaza, creating the conditions for starvation and famine. This is a clear violation of American and international law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 1, 2024

The ICC is seeking warrants for the arrest of Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas. The ICC is right. Both of these people are engaged in clear and outrageous violations of international law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 1, 2024

It does not yet appear that members of the anti-Israel Squad have reacted to the news yet, though it's almost certain they will boycott the address and make their displeasure quite known in the process. Last July, Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed Congress, with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) issuing a joint statement that they would boycott the speech. They also used an anti-Israel narrative, as they claimed Israel was "an apartheid state."

The news also comes as Biden announced a ceasefire plan on Friday between Israel and Hamas following the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated last year against our ally in the Middle East. The Friday post is Biden's pinned post to his official X account, and he also has since posted on Monday about his plans.

Israel has now offered a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire – and the release of all the hostages.



Yesterday, this proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas.



Today, I want to lay out its terms for the world. pic.twitter.com/0cdypBP9wb — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

We are working for a ceasefire and hostage deal that would allow the United States and our partners to begin the work to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza to help repair communities destroyed in the chaos of war.



This deal must get done. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2024

In addition to a litany of concerns, such as how American taxpayers will pay to help rebuild the Gaza strip, Israeli officials are also claiming that Biden's description of the plan are not accurate.

As NBC News reported earlier on Monday:

JERUSALEM — President Joe Biden’s description of Israel’s cease-fire proposal was “not accurate,” a senior Israeli official has told NBC News, as doubts grew Monday over the U.S. ally's stance on the deal. Biden said in a surprise announcement Friday that he was outlining a truce proposal that had been made by Israel and passed by mediators to Hamas. But the official called into question Biden’s description of the cease-fire offer as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — facing competing pressures from Washington and families of hostages on one side and right-wing ministers threatening to bring down his government on the other — said that Biden had put forward only a partial version of the Israeli proposal. The official specifically disputed that Israel had agreed to fully withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip as part of a deal to free the 125 or so hostages remaining in captivity there. “Israel has not changed its conditions to reach a permanent cease-fire. That will only happen after our objectives are met including destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities,” the official said. The official also said that while the White House described the plan as originating from Israel, it was actually a proposal put forward by mediators to which Israel had made amendments and changes. “It’s strange that they say it’s an Israeli proposal and at the same time that Israel needs to agree to it,” the official said. The official added that Israel was awaiting Hamas’ formal response to the proposal.

The official X account for the Prime Minister of Israel has also posted since Friday that claims about Israel agreeing to a ceasefire are "incorrect."

Prime Minister Netanyahu to the members of the Committee:



"The claims that we have agreed to a ceasefire without our conditions being met are incorrect."https://t.co/EmxGOeUvnO — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 3, 2024

Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2024



