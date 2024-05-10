The UN Endorses a Second Terrorist State for Iran

The United Nations Generally Assembly declared recognition of the "State of Palestine" Friday, handing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism yet another victory for its proxy groups in the Middle East.

"The UN General Assembly convened again in New York on Friday for an emergency special session on the Gaza crisis and overwhelmingly passed a resolution which upgrades Palestine's rights at the world body as an Observer State, without offering full membership. It urged the Security Council to give 'favourable consideration' to Palestine's request," the UN announced.

UN General Assembly determines that the State of Palestine is qualified and should be admitted as a member to the United Nations.



UNGA further recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter.https://t.co/xWc4QO8ruV pic.twitter.com/6dEl4ps8pp — United Nations (@UN) May 10, 2024

What the boundaries of the State would look like on the border of Israel are unclear, as is who would be in charge of the government. Will it be Hamas in the Gaza Strip and West Bank? Palestinian Islamic Jihad? The "moderate" Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists to murder Israelis and Americans? A State for a population that overwhelmingly believes in terrorism?

"Almost three in four Palestinians believe the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was correct, and the ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for the Islamist group both there and in the West Bank, a survey from a respected Palestinian polling institute found," Reuters reported in December. "Seventy-two percent of respondents said they believed the Hamas decision to launch the cross-border rampage in southern Israel was 'correct' given its outcome so far, while 22% said it was "incorrect". The remainder were undecided or gave no answer."

This about sums it up:

Sorry, Kurds, you didn’t rape enough. You don’t get your own state. That’s something we only reserve for Palestinians, who have met the moral standards of the international community. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 10, 2024



