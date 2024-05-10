Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators
The UN Endorses a Second Terrorist State for Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 10, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The United Nations Generally Assembly declared recognition of the "State of Palestine" Friday, handing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism yet another victory for its proxy groups in the Middle East. 

"The UN General Assembly convened again in New York on Friday for an emergency special session on the Gaza crisis and overwhelmingly passed a resolution which upgrades Palestine's rights at the world body as an Observer State, without offering full membership. It urged the Security Council to give 'favourable consideration' to Palestine's request," the UN announced. 

What the boundaries of the State would look like on the border of Israel are unclear, as is who would be in charge of the government. Will it be Hamas in the Gaza Strip and West Bank? Palestinian Islamic Jihad? The "moderate" Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists to murder Israelis and Americans? A State for a population that overwhelmingly believes in terrorism? 

"Almost three in four Palestinians believe the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was correct, and the ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for the Islamist group both there and in the West Bank, a survey from a respected Palestinian polling institute found," Reuters reported in December. "Seventy-two percent of respondents said they believed the Hamas decision to launch the cross-border rampage in southern Israel was 'correct' given its outcome so far, while 22% said it was "incorrect". The remainder were undecided or gave no answer."

This about sums it up: 


