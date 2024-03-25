National Security Hawks Blast Biden's Pro-Hamas Betrayal at the UN

President Joe Biden and his entire administration are facing backlash after the United States refused to vote against a United Nations resolution Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Biden Abandons Israel at the U.N.

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is blasting the cowardice, arguing Biden's wavering in the face of terrorism not only isolates a western ally, but puts U.S. national security at risk.

“Joe Biden and Biden officials have sought to undermine Israel and boost Hamas since the earliest days of the administration. They suspended anti-terrorism sanctions so they could pour millions of dollars of American taxpayer money into the Gaza Strip, which they acknowledged would go to Hamas, and they stopped enforcing oil sanctions against the Iranian regime, so the Ayatollah could raise billions of dollars more and send them directly to Hamas," Cruz released in a lengthy rebuke. “Biden officials called on Israel to stand down in the opening hours of October 7, as Hamas terrorists were engaged in mass murder, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of Americans. They were temporarily shamed into publicly supporting Israel as the scope of the atrocities became undeniable. Now that Israel is on the verge of utterly eradicating Hamas, administration officials are reversing that support and restoring their policy of open hostility toward our Israeli allies."

“Today's resolution is a capitulation to and victory for Hamas. It reverses what the Biden administration said was its policy linking a ceasefire to the release of hostages, even while Hamas is still holding hostages, including American hostages. It does not acknowledge let alone condemn the atrocities of October 7, the worst one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It includes vague pro forma language calling for a release of hostages, which is designed to be ignored by Hamas and will be ignored. Indeed, today’s resolution will further entrench Hamas: the terrorist group and its Iranian backers committed the atrocities of October 7 precisely because they counted on the Biden administration to pressure Israel to let Hamas win, and today the Biden administration shamefully confirmed their calculation. They will continue deepening their intransigence and widening their violence as long as they see such American pressure mounting," he continued.

“Today's abstention will have devastating costs to American national security and the U.S.-Israel relationship. I call on administration officials, including and especially State Department officials, to reverse these reckless and catastrophic policies. I will continue to hold them accountable until they do," he concluded.

National security experts and former Trump administration officials are also appalled by the abstention and pointing out the consequences.

#BREAKING: The Biden Admin has shamefully abstain on this UN Security Council Resolution which paves' paves Hamas' path to survive and slaughter Jews.



— Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) March 25, 2024

You can put lipstick on a Hamas Victory Resolution, but it's still a Hamas Victory Resolution.



This is a major shift in US policy and abandonment of Israel.



— Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) March 25, 2024

— David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) March 25, 2024

